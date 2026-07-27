 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts place LB CJ Allen, WR Alec Pierce on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list; waive/non-football injury RB Lincoln Pare

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. A player placed on Active/PUP can be removed at any time during the preseason. 

Jul 27, 2026 at 04:31 PM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080-alec

The Colts on Monday placed linebacker CJ Allen and wide receiver Alec Pierce on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Players placed on PUP can be removed at any point during the preseason prior to the Aug. 30 roster cut-down. If a player remains on PUP after the cut to 53, they transfer to Reserve/PUP and will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Players on the Active/PUP list can participate in all team activities except for practice.

The Colts on Monday additionally waived/non-football injury undrafted running back Lincoln Pare.

Related Content

news

Colts place S Reuben Lowery III on reserve/retired list

The Colts made the roster move Tuesday.

news

Colts sign 2026 draft picks Jalen Farmer, Bryce Boettcher

The Colts' entire 2026 NFL Draft class is now under contract.

news

Colts sign QB Easton Stick, CB Jai'Onte McMillian, C Joshua Kreutz; waive CB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, QB Seth Henigan

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts release CB Kenny Moore II, S Nasir Adderley; waive LB John Bullock

Moore, who spent the last nine seasons with the Colts, requested a trade in April.

news

Colts waive DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., LB Joseph Vaughn; release G Bill Murray; waive-injured T Jack Wilson

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

news

Colts sign free agent S Nasir Adderley

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts re-sign T Luke Tenuta

Tenuta appeared in four games for the Colts in 2025.

news

Colts re-sign CB Cameron Mitchell

Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Colts in 2025, recording four passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

news

Colts sign free agent WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine played at Indiana University and has spent six seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2024-24) and Miami Dolphins (2025).

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising