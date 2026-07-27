Colts place LB CJ Allen, WR Alec Pierce on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list; waive/non-football injury RB Lincoln Pare

The Colts on Monday placed linebacker CJ Allen and wide receiver Alec Pierce on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Players placed on PUP can be removed at any point during the preseason prior to the Aug. 30 roster cut-down. If a player remains on PUP after the cut to 53, they transfer to Reserve/PUP and will miss at least the first four games of the season.
Players on the Active/PUP list can participate in all team activities except for practice.
The Colts on Monday additionally waived/non-football injury undrafted running back Lincoln Pare.