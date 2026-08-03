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Colts sign CB Mekhi Rodgers, waived-injured CB Cameron Mitchell

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent cornerback Mekhi Rodgers and waived-injured cornerback Cameron Mitchell. If Mitchell clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Aug 03, 2026 at 10:32 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent cornerback Mekhi Rodgers and waived-injured cornerback Cameron Mitchell. If Mitchell clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Rodgers, 6-1, 197 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2026 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis. In 2025, he played in 13 games (one start) at James Madison and registered eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed. Prior to James Madison, Rodgers started all 11 games at Saint Francis in 2024 and totaled 25 tackles (19 solo) and seven passes defensed. He began his collegiate career at Hobart College (2022-23), where he appeared in 19 games (10 starts) and compiled 36 tackles (21 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. Rodgers earned Honorable Mention All-Liberty League recognition in 2023.

Mitchell, 5-11, 191 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on October 4, 2025. He has played in 40 career games (five starts) in his time with the Colts (2025-26) and Cleveland Browns (2023-25). Mitchell has compiled 59 tackles (45 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and two special teams stops. In 2025, he appeared in eight games (one start) for Indianapolis and registered 18 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and four passes defensed.

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