Colts sign CB Mekhi Rodgers, waived-injured CB Cameron Mitchell

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent cornerback Mekhi Rodgers and waived-injured cornerback Cameron Mitchell. If Mitchell clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Rodgers, 6-1, 197 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2026 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis. In 2025, he played in 13 games (one start) at James Madison and registered eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed. Prior to James Madison, Rodgers started all 11 games at Saint Francis in 2024 and totaled 25 tackles (19 solo) and seven passes defensed. He began his collegiate career at Hobart College (2022-23), where he appeared in 19 games (10 starts) and compiled 36 tackles (21 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. Rodgers earned Honorable Mention All-Liberty League recognition in 2023.