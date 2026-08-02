The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 3 - August 9

100% Cashless Transactions

Training Camp will be 100% cashless in 2026, including parking, the Colts Pro Shop and concessions.

Safety & security

All guests will be screened, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. What's more, the NFL's "Clear Bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear.

Player autographs

Autographs are only available after practice on select days, based on player availability. There is no access to players before practices. Specific autographs are not guarnteed. Select practices will feature a "Kids-Only" Autograph opportunity. For more on the 2026 autograph plan, visit Colts.com/Camp.

50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma

Fans may buy a ticket for the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com.

Indoor practices

If weather or another issue requires practice to move indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, only a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites also will be closed. Details about the process will be announced once a decision has been made to move practice. For those unable to attend due to limited capacity, ticket and parking fees will be refunded. Read more information about the inclement weather fan safety plan here.

Colts Camp Retail Collection