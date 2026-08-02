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The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 3 - August 9

The Indianapolis Colts will continue 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

Aug 02, 2026 at 06:30 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

The 2026 season will mark the eighth and final year the team will host training camp at Grand Park. For more info or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.

FAN REMINDERS

Mobile tickets

All guests must claim a ticket each day from Colts.com/Camp. For Primetime Practices this week – Aug. 6 & 8 – tickets are $5 for fans 18 & older. Ticket proceeds will support flag football development in Indiana.

Giveaways, Daily Pro Shop & Concessions Deals.

Info on daily giveaways and deals are available at Colts.com/Camp or on the official Colts Mobile App.

Parking

Parking is available in Lots E and G, with ADA parking available in all lots. Overflow parking will be available on select days in Lots F and C. Parking opens one hour before Colts City opens each practice day.

Grand Park also charges a parking fee each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking onsite is $10.

Type of PracticeCamp TicketsGrand Park Parking Fee
General practicesFree$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle onsite
Primetime Practices - 17 & underFree$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle onsite
Primetime Practices - 18 & older (Aug. 6 & 8)$5$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle onsite

100% Cashless Transactions

Training Camp will be 100% cashless in 2026, including parking, the Colts Pro Shop and concessions.

Safety & security

All guests will be screened, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. What's more, the NFL's "Clear Bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear.

Player autographs

Autographs are only available after practice on select days, based on player availability. There is no access to players before practices. Specific autographs are not guarnteed. Select practices will feature a "Kids-Only" Autograph opportunity. For more on the 2026 autograph plan, visit Colts.com/Camp.

50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma

Fans may buy a ticket for the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com.

Indoor practices

If weather or another issue requires practice to move indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, only a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites also will be closed. Details about the process will be announced once a decision has been made to move practice. For those unable to attend due to limited capacity, ticket and parking fees will be refunded. Read more information about the inclement weather fan safety plan here.

Colts Camp Retail Collection

Available exclusively at Colts Training Camp, fans can customize select New Era caps with collectible patches, including Training Camp, Indiana Peony, 317 and Mascot Blue designs. Fans also can shop exclusive camp merchandise, including commemorative pins and pennants available only at Grand Park.

2026 Colts Training Camp Day 4: Practice Highlights | Photo Gallery

Check out the best photos from Day 4 of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus.

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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RB Roydell Williams #36
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RB Roydell Williams #36

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12

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WR Liam Clifford #3
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WR Liam Clifford #3

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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DE Micheal Clemons #72
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DE Micheal Clemons #72

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Drew Ogletree #85

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and S Jonathan Owens #38
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13 and S Jonathan Owens #38

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WR Ashton Dulin #16 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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WR Ashton Dulin #16 and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12 and CB Mekhi Blackmon #29
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12 and CB Mekhi Blackmon #29

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CB Jaylon Jones #40
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CB Jaylon Jones #40

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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TE Drew Ogletree #85 and S Camryn Bynum #0
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TE Drew Ogletree #85 and S Camryn Bynum #0

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TE Drew Ogletree #85 and S Camryn Bynum #0
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TE Drew Ogletree #85 and S Camryn Bynum #0

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TE Drew Ogletree #85 and S Camryn Bynum #0
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TE Drew Ogletree #85 and S Camryn Bynum #0

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and WR Sahmir Hagans #11
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and WR Sahmir Hagans #11

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and WR Sahmir Hagans #11
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and WR Sahmir Hagans #11

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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and WR Sahmir Hagans #11
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35 and WR Sahmir Hagans #11

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39 and WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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DE Micheal Clemons #72
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DE Micheal Clemons #72

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

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DE Mitchell Melton #54
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DE Mitchell Melton #54

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TE Tyler Warren #84 and LB CJ Allen #53
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TE Tyler Warren #84 and LB CJ Allen #53

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7 and WR Josh Downs #2
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7 and WR Josh Downs #2

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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RB Anderson Castle #42
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RB Anderson Castle #42

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OL Josh Sills #66
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OL Josh Sills #66

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Josh Downs #2
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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Josh Downs #2

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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Josh Downs #2
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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Josh Downs #2

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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Josh Downs #2
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CB Sauce Gardner #1 and WR Josh Downs #2

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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G Matt Goncalves #71
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G Matt Goncalves #71

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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RB Roydell Williams #36
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RB Roydell Williams #36

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Sahmir Hagans #11
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WR Sahmir Hagans #11

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WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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WR Raylen Sharpe #8
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WR Raylen Sharpe #8

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S Ben Nikkel #34
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S Ben Nikkel #34

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WR Sahmir Hagans #11
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WR Sahmir Hagans #11

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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QB Daniel Jones #17 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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WR Ashton Dulin #16 and CB Justin Walley #27
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WR Ashton Dulin #16 and CB Justin Walley #27

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WR Josh Downs #2 and CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26
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WR Josh Downs #2 and CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26

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WR Josh Downs #2 and CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26
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WR Josh Downs #2 and CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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WR Raylen Sharpe #8 and CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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WR Raylen Sharpe #8 and CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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CB Jaylon Jones #40
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CB Jaylon Jones #40

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WR Josh Downs #2 and CB Sauce Gardner #1
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WR Josh Downs #2 and CB Sauce Gardner #1

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S Camryn Bynum #0, CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7 and CB Sauce Gardner #1
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S Camryn Bynum #0, CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7 and CB Sauce Gardner #1

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S Trey Washington #41, S Austin Brown #31, CB Jonathan Edwards #35, S Jonathan Owens #38, CB Mekhi Blackmon #29 and Jerome Henderson Defensive Backs Coach
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S Trey Washington #41, S Austin Brown #31, CB Jonathan Edwards #35, S Jonathan Owens #38, CB Mekhi Blackmon #29 and Jerome Henderson Defensive Backs Coach

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© Indianapolis Colts
Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator
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Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator

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© Indianapolis Colts
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MON., AUG. 3 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY

9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open

9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

10 – 11:15 a.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

11:15 - 11:30 a.m. - Team Autographs

Where: Fields F10 & F31

TUES., AUG. 4 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY

9 – NOON - Colts City open

9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

9:45 – 11:45 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

10 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

11:30 - 11:45 a.m. - Team Autographs

Where: Fields F10 & F31

THURS., AUG. 6 – "THIRSTY THURSDAY" presented by BUD LIGHT (PRIMETIME)

Experience Training Camp under the lights with a special night practice, $5 Bud Light drink specials, live entertainment and a post-practice fireworks show that makes Thirsty Thursday one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

6 - 11 p.m. - Colts City open

6:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue"

Where: Colts City stage

7:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

7:45 – 9:45 p.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City

8 - 10 p.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

10 - 10:20 p.m. - Team Autographs

Where: Fields F10 & F31

10:25 p.m. - Special field performance by Colts Cheerleaders and Fireworks Show

Where: Fields F10 & F31

SAT., AUG. 8 – SALUTE TO SERVICE DAY, presented by VETTIX (PRIMETIME)

This special day at Colts Camp will honor America's veterans and active service men and women. Our heroes will have the opportunity to watch practice, meet players, take pictures with Colts Cheerleaders and "Blue" and mingle with fans. Military members will receive a 10% discount at the Colts Pro Shop with a valid military ID.

The weekend practice also will feature military-themed displays and booths and special recognitions throughout the morning.

8 a.m. - Noon - Colts City open

8:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue"

Where: Colts City stage

9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

9:30 – 11:45 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City

10 – 11:35 a.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

SUN., AUG. 9 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY

8 a.m. - Noon - Colts City open

8:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue"

Where: Colts City stage

9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City stage

9:45 – 11:45 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

Where: Colts City

10 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice

Where: Fields F10 & F31

11: 30 - 11:45 a.m. - Team Autographs

Where: Fields F10 & F31

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The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp July 29 - August 1

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

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