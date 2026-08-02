The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 3 - August 9

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.
The 2026 season will mark the eighth and final year the team will host training camp at Grand Park. For more info or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.
FAN REMINDERS
Mobile tickets
All guests must claim a ticket each day from Colts.com/Camp. For Primetime Practices this week – Aug. 6 & 8 – tickets are $5 for fans 18 & older. Ticket proceeds will support flag football development in Indiana.
Giveaways, Daily Pro Shop & Concessions Deals.
Info on daily giveaways and deals are available at Colts.com/Camp or on the official Colts Mobile App.
Parking
Parking is available in Lots E and G, with ADA parking available in all lots. Overflow parking will be available on select days in Lots F and C. Parking opens one hour before Colts City opens each practice day.
Grand Park also charges a parking fee each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking onsite is $10.
|Type of Practice
|Camp Tickets
|Grand Park Parking Fee
|General practices
|Free
|$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle onsite
|Primetime Practices - 17 & under
|Free
|$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle onsite
|Primetime Practices - 18 & older (Aug. 6 & 8)
|$5
|$5 / vehicle in advance $10 / vehicle onsite
100% Cashless Transactions
Training Camp will be 100% cashless in 2026, including parking, the Colts Pro Shop and concessions.
Safety & security
All guests will be screened, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. What's more, the NFL's "Clear Bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear.
Player autographs
Autographs are only available after practice on select days, based on player availability. There is no access to players before practices. Specific autographs are not guarnteed. Select practices will feature a "Kids-Only" Autograph opportunity. For more on the 2026 autograph plan, visit Colts.com/Camp.
50/50 Raffle, benefiting Kicking The Stigma
Fans may buy a ticket for the Colts Foundation 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Kicking The Stigma and its mission to expand mental health awareness and resources. Tickets can be purchased both on-site and statewide at 5050.colts.com.
Indoor practices
If weather or another issue requires practice to move indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, only a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites also will be closed. Details about the process will be announced once a decision has been made to move practice. For those unable to attend due to limited capacity, ticket and parking fees will be refunded. Read more information about the inclement weather fan safety plan here.
Colts Camp Retail Collection
Available exclusively at Colts Training Camp, fans can customize select New Era caps with collectible patches, including Training Camp, Indiana Peony, 317 and Mascot Blue designs. Fans also can shop exclusive camp merchandise, including commemorative pins and pennants available only at Grand Park.
Check out the best photos from Day 4 of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus.
MON., AUG. 3 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY
9 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts City open
9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
9:45 – 11:15 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
10 – 11:15 a.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
11:15 - 11:30 a.m. - Team Autographs
Where: Fields F10 & F31
TUES., AUG. 4 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY
9 – NOON - Colts City open
9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
9:45 – 11:45 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
10 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
11:30 - 11:45 a.m. - Team Autographs
Where: Fields F10 & F31
THURS., AUG. 6 – "THIRSTY THURSDAY" presented by BUD LIGHT (PRIMETIME)
Experience Training Camp under the lights with a special night practice, $5 Bud Light drink specials, live entertainment and a post-practice fireworks show that makes Thirsty Thursday one of the most anticipated events of the summer.
6 - 11 p.m. - Colts City open
6:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
7:30 p.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
7:45 – 9:45 p.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City
8 - 10 p.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
10 - 10:20 p.m. - Team Autographs
Where: Fields F10 & F31
10:25 p.m. - Special field performance by Colts Cheerleaders and Fireworks Show
Where: Fields F10 & F31
SAT., AUG. 8 – SALUTE TO SERVICE DAY, presented by VETTIX (PRIMETIME)
This special day at Colts Camp will honor America's veterans and active service men and women. Our heroes will have the opportunity to watch practice, meet players, take pictures with Colts Cheerleaders and "Blue" and mingle with fans. Military members will receive a 10% discount at the Colts Pro Shop with a valid military ID.
The weekend practice also will feature military-themed displays and booths and special recognitions throughout the morning.
8 a.m. - Noon - Colts City open
8:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
9:30 – 11:45 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City
10 – 11:35 a.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
SUN., AUG. 9 – OPEN PRACTICE DAY
8 a.m. - Noon - Colts City open
8:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue"
Where: Colts City stage
9:30 a.m. - Special performance by "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City stage
9:45 – 11:45 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
Where: Colts City
10 – 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice
Where: Fields F10 & F31
11: 30 - 11:45 a.m. - Team Autographs
Where: Fields F10 & F31