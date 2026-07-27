Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2026 Colts Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts consistently monitor the potential for inclement weather to impact the opening of Colts City and location of practice(s) throughout Training Camp.

If extreme weather moves into the Westfield area, or field conditions are unfavorable, practice may be moved indoors to ensure the safety and well-being of fans, players, staff and volunteers.

The Colts will take every measure to inform fans of any changes to Colts City and/or practice timing as soon as possible. Please note, decisions to move indoors may be made within 30 minutes of the start of practice in some instances.

Download the Colts Mobile App and follow @Colts and @ColtsLife on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding Training Camp.

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Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan

Practice Location: Grand Park Events Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd. Westfield, IN 46074

Capacity: Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans to arrive with a ticket at the Events Center will receive a wristband to gain access.

Wristbands will be distributed as fans arrive at the Events Center.

Doors normally will not open until 15 minutes prior to the start of practice

All fans, including children, must have a ticket and wristband to enter.

No re-entry is permitted.

Severe Weather Notice: If lightning is within ten (10) miles of the practice field, the team and staff will shelter in place. Fans will be advised to return to their vehicles and seek cover until an all-clear is given.

Parking: In the event of inclement weather prior to practice starting, all fans will be directed to park in Lot C. The first 750 fans in line with a wristband will be prioritized with access to watch the indoor practice. All pre-purchased parking will be refunded to the initial payment method within 3-5 business days.

Indoor Autograph Policy: Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Refunds: Tickets and/or parking will be refunded via the initial method of payment. Customers will see the refund in 3-5 business days. Fans may reach out to ticketoperations@colts.nfl.net for any additional concerns.

Concessions: Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted in the Events Center.

Wristband Distribution: Wristbands will be distributed at the Events Center entrance.

Colts City: Unfortunately, Colts City will not be open before or after practice.