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Colts 2026 Training Camp Preview: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr. and how things may shake out at quarterback

The Colts will arrive at Grand Park for training camp two weeks from Tuesday knowing who their QB1 is. But plenty of questions remain, and will be answered, for the Colts' quarterback room over the course of August. 

Jul 14, 2026 at 04:33 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

A month after undergoing surgery on a torn Achilles', Colts quarterback Daniel Jones said in January his expectation was to be ready to go for the start of training camp in July.

Nothing's transpired over the last half-year that's indicated Jones won't be able to accomplish his stated goal. After signing a new contract with the Colts in March, Jones progressed in his recovery process from dropping back and throwing to taking part in individual work to, for the final two weeks of the offseason program, participating in seven-on-seven periods of OTA and minicamp practices.

We'll find out on Wednesday, July 29 if Jones indeed takes the field for the Colts' first training camp practice of 2026. From there, we'll find out what the Colts' plan for managing Jones is over the course of about three weeks of training camp, with an eye on Sept. 13's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

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The key question there is when Jones will be cleared to participate in full-team, 11-on-11 periods of practice. When Jones participated in seven-on-seven (which are without an offensive line or defensive line) during OTAs, he was given the directive from head coach Shane Steichen to not scramble outside the pocket; there was no benefit in taking any risk, however small, three months before Jones' dropbacks start to matter.

As both the season approaches and Jones gets further from his injury, we'll see how the Colts balance things in practice.

Still, that Jones was even able to be on the field for seven-on-seven was a testament to how hard the 29-year-old worked – and is still working – since sustaining that torn Achilles' on Dec. 7, 2025.

"You kind of look at the history of Achilles injuries and I know some guys heal faster than others, but six months out there running around with the guys was pretty impressive," Steichen said. "I think some of these injuries – eight, nine months, right in there and he's kind of on track, or maybe a little bit ahead of schedule. So, very pleased with that."

We'll have plenty of time to analyze how Jones looks during training camp, which will be highlighted by three joint practices (one with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, two with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park). But what we do know is Jones has done everything in his power to get back on the field as soon as possible.

Who's Jones' backup?

While Jones is the Colts' unquestioned QB1, the team's two backups from 2025 will compete in training camp to be QB2 in 2026.

Anthony Richardson Sr. began 2025 as the Colts' backup quarterback, a role he held until a freak pregame accident ended his season in Week 6. Leonard took over from there, tagging in after Jones' Achilles' injury in Week 14 and then starting Week 18 against the Houston Texans (and having an impressive showing in that game.)

During OTAs, Richardson and Leonard had an even split of first-team reps when Jones was not on the field; when Jones was, they split second-team reps 50/50. Richardson, who requested a trade earlier in the offseason, returned to the Colts during their voluntary offseason program this spring and earned positive reviews from coaches and teammates for his professionalism and mentality.

"Both of those guys are having a good offseason," Steichen said. "They're both doing some really good things and it's back and forth right now, and so we'll see where that goes."

We'll see how things shake out rep-wise during training camp, but there's rarely downside to competition. Preseason games may be an important stage for both quarterbacks.

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