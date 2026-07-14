Colts 2026 Training Camp Preview: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr. and how things may shake out at quarterback

The key question there is when Jones will be cleared to participate in full-team, 11-on-11 periods of practice. When Jones participated in seven-on-seven (which are without an offensive line or defensive line) during OTAs, he was given the directive from head coach Shane Steichen to not scramble outside the pocket; there was no benefit in taking any risk, however small, three months before Jones' dropbacks start to matter.

As both the season approaches and Jones gets further from his injury, we'll see how the Colts balance things in practice.

Still, that Jones was even able to be on the field for seven-on-seven was a testament to how hard the 29-year-old worked – and is still working – since sustaining that torn Achilles' on Dec. 7, 2025.

"You kind of look at the history of Achilles injuries and I know some guys heal faster than others, but six months out there running around with the guys was pretty impressive," Steichen said. "I think some of these injuries – eight, nine months, right in there and he's kind of on track, or maybe a little bit ahead of schedule. So, very pleased with that."