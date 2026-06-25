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Cam Bynum spending summer break in the Philippines, but not on a vacation

The safety plans to take the time off helping those impacted by an early June earthquake.

Jun 25, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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When Cam Bynum isn't breaking up passes on the field, he's usually in the Philippines. From working out with legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao to spending time with family, Bynum considers the country a second home. He hosts youth flag football camps in the Southeast Asian country during the league's summer break.

When he goes back this time, he'll be with his family, as well as helping the community that has become a part of it.

In early June, the Philippines was rocked by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which destroyed hundreds of buildings, including homes and universities. Dozens of lives were reportedly lost.

Bynum plans to be in the Philippines leading up to training camp, and a lot of that time will be spent helping the communities that were impacted by the disaster.

"With our foundation, we're going to put on a lot of outreaches to assess the needs of the area," he said. "They haven't had power or clean water with all the pipes breaking, so we'll bring a lot of that out there and do a big outreach to be able to help."

Since he established the Bynum Faith Foundation, Bynum's goal has been to "offer hope, assistance and support to the underserved communities in the United States and the Philippines." He has always wanted to use the platform he earned in the NFL for good and to help others.

"I hate to see it happen, but I'm glad it's during a time I can go out there and actually help in person," Bynum said. "I think it's going to be impactful to bring a lot of people and a lot of eyes so we can help people as much as possible."

The Philippines has a population of roughly 113.8 million, making it one of the most highly populated countries in the world, but any extra set of hands they can get in disaster relief makes a difference.

"It's a community thing, so everybody's trying to help bring other people back up," he said. "You see a lot of people coming together through this hard time, and that's the whole spirit of the Philippines."

Colts A to Z: Cam Bynum

View photos of safety Cam Bynum as we tackle the Indianapolis Colts roster from A to Z.

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