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Roster Moves

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Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown, place TE Sean McKeon on injured reserve

The Colts made the roster move Thursday.

Aug 06, 2026 at 04:55 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Pharaoh Brown and placed tight end Sean McKeon on the Injured Reserve list.

Brown, 6-5, 246 pounds, re-joins Indianapolis after spending time with the team in 2023. He has played in 94 career games (56 starts) in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2025), Miami Dolphins (2025), Seattle Seahawks (2024), New England Patriots (2023), Colts (2023), Cleveland Browns (2018-20, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Oakland Raiders (2017-18) and has compiled 74 receptions for 752 yards (10.2 avg.) and three touchdowns. In 2025, Brown appeared in seven games (two starts) with the Cardinals and caught two passes.

McKeon, 6-5, 255 pounds, was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 29, 2024. He has played in 46 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2024-26), Detroit Lions (2024) and Dallas Cowboys (2020-23). McKeon has caught six passes for 38 yards (6.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He has also registered four special teams tackles and two fumble recoveries. McKeon has appeared in three postseason contests and has tallied two special teams stops and one forced fumble. In 2025, he spent most of the season on the team's practice squad. McKeon saw action in one game.

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