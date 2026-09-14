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Roster Moves

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Colts waive CB Johnathan Edwards

The roster move was made Monday afternoon.

Sep 14, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Johnathan Edwards.

Edwards, 6-1, 201 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025. As a rookie, he played in 14 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and two special teams stops. Collegiately, Edwards appeared in 45 career games at Tulane (2024) and Indiana State (2021-23) and recorded 124 tackles (86 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

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