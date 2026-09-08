Colts sign T Luke Tenuta to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive CB Jaylon Jones, sign TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Luke Tenuta to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Jaylon Jones. The team also signed tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad.

Tenuta, 6-8, 314 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. He participated in Indianapolis' 2026 offseason program and training camp. Tenuta has played in seven career games in his time with the Colts (2025-26, 2022), Arizona Cardinals (2024), Green Bay Packers (2022-23) and Buffalo Bills (2022). In 2025, he spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. Tenuta saw action in four games.

Jones, 6-2, 203 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in 44 career games (29 starts) and registered 157 tackles (108 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and five special teams stops.