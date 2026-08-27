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Roster Moves

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Colts remove WR Alec Pierce from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

Pierce is off PUP and can begin participating in practice today.

Aug 27, 2026 at 11:20 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts on Thursday removed wide receiver Alec Pierce from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, clearing the way for the 26-year-old to begin practicing immediately.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday Pierce will need a ramp-up period after being sidelined during OTAs and training camp following ankle surgery in March. But with over two weeks until the Colts open the 2026 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce has a long runway to prepare for Week 1.

Pierce in 2025 notched his first career 1,000-yard season and led the NFL in yards per reception (21.3) for the second consecutive year. Pierce also became the first receiver to total over 1,000 yards on fewer than 50 catches (he had 47) since former Philadelphia Eagles burner DeSean Jackson did so in 2010.

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