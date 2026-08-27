Colts remove WR Alec Pierce from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

The Colts on Thursday removed wide receiver Alec Pierce from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, clearing the way for the 26-year-old to begin practicing immediately.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday Pierce will need a ramp-up period after being sidelined during OTAs and training camp following ankle surgery in March. But with over two weeks until the Colts open the 2026 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce has a long runway to prepare for Week 1.