Colts sign wide receiver Darius Slayton

The Colts on Tuesday signed wide receiver Darius Slayton. The seven-year veteran has spent his entire career with the New York Giants.

In seven seasons for the Giants, Slayton played in 106 games. He accounted for 296 receptions, 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was released on September 7.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2019, Slayton entered the league as a rookie with fellow 2019 draft pick – and current Colts quarterback – Daniel Jones. The duo spent six years together in East Rutherford and played in 64 games together. Slayton had 200 catches for 2,904 yards and 12 touchdowns in those games.

In 2025, Slayton appeared in 14 games, tallying 37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown.

Slayton joins a Colts wide receiver room of Josh Downs, veteran Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin (who missed Week 2), rookie Deion Burks and Laquon Treadwell. Alec Pierce sustained a heel injury in Sunday night's loss, and his status for Week 3 and beyond remains up in the air.