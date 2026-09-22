Colts place DE Micheal Clemons on injured reserve, release RB Anderson Castle from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Darius Slayton and placed defensive end Micheal Clemons on the Injured Reserve list. The team also released running back Anderson Castle from the practice squad.
Clemons, 6-5, 274 pounds, has appeared in two games this season. He has played in 67 career games (24 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026) and New York Jets (2022-25). Clemons has totaled 116 tackles (61 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three special teams stops.
Castle, 5-11, 221 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. He participated in the Colts' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 18, 2026. Collegiately, Castle played in 68 career games (three starts) at Duke (2025) and Appalachian State (2020-24) and compiled 308 carries for 1,524 yards (4.9 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He also registered 36 receptions for 252 yards (7.0 avg.) and one touchdown.