Colts place DE Micheal Clemons on injured reserve, release RB Anderson Castle from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Darius Slayton and placed defensive end Micheal Clemons on the Injured Reserve list. The team also released running back Anderson Castle from the practice squad.

Clemons, 6-5, 274 pounds, has appeared in two games this season. He has played in 67 career games (24 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026) and New York Jets (2022-25). Clemons has totaled 116 tackles (61 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three special teams stops.