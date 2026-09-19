Colts elevate WR Anthony Gould from practice squad for Week 2

Gould, 5-8, 174 pounds, has played in 19 career games (one start) with the Colts (2024-26) and has recorded three receptions for 29 yards (9.7 avg.), 32 kickoff returns for 853 yards (26.7 avg.) and 23 punt returns for 226 yards (9.8 avg.). In 2025, he appeared in 11 games (one start) and totaled two receptions for six yards (3.0 avg.), 25 kickoff returns for 647 yards (25.9 avg.) and 13 punt returns for 131 yards (10.1 avg.). Gould was originally selected by the team in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.