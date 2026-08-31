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Roster Moves

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Colts claim CB Kapena Gushiken off waivers from Philadelphia Eagles, release T Luke Tenuta

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

Aug 31, 2026 at 03:19 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today claimed cornerback Kapena Gushiken off waivers (from Philadelphia) and released tackle Luke Tenuta.

Gushiken, 5-9, 189 pounds, participated in the Eagles' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2026. Collegiately, he played in 59 career games (28 starts) at Mississippi (2025), Washington State (2023-24) and Saddleback College (2021-22) and totaled 181 tackles (110 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 34 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In 2025, Gushiken saw action in 15 games (12 starts) at Mississippi and compiled 55 tackles (38 solo), half a tackle for loss, six passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. His name is pronounced Kuh-pey-nah Gush-shih-kin.

Tenuta, 6-8, 314 pounds, has played in seven career games in his time with the Colts (2025, 2022), Arizona Cardinals (2024), Green Bay Packers (2022-23) and Buffalo Bills (2022). In 2025, he spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. Tenuta saw action in four games.

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