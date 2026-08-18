 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign T Roy Mbaeteka, TE Tyler Moore, T Trey Wedig; place TE Carson Towt on injured reserve; waive WR E.J. Horton Jr., T Bayron Matos

The Colts announced the roster moves Tuesday.

Aug 18, 2026 at 03:30 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
1920x1080

WESTFIELD, Ind.  The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents tackle Roy Mbaeteka, tight end Tyler Moore and tackle Trey Wedig. The team also placed tight end Carson Towt on the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver E.J. Horton Jr. and tackle Bayron Matos. Mbaeteka has been designated as Exempt/International Player.

Mbaeteka, 6-8, 330 pounds, has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2025), Arizona Cardinals (2025), Cleveland Browns (2024-25), Chicago Bears (2023) and Giants (2022). In 2025, he spent time on the practice squads of Miami and Arizona. Mbaeteka is a native of Benin City, Nigeria. His last name is pronounced Mm-BET-ik-UH.

Moore, 6-5, 255 pounds, most recently participated in training camp with the New York Giants in 2026. He was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent on July 28, 2026. Collegiately, Moore played in 45 career games (12 starts) at Iowa State (2021-25) and compiled 21 receptions for 245 yards (11.7 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Wedig, 6-6, 310 pounds, spent time on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad last season. He participated in the Los Angeles Rams' 2025 offseason program and training camp. Wedig was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025. Collegiately, he spent one season (2024) at Indiana where he started all 13 games. Prior to Indiana, Wedig saw action in 35 games (eight starts) in four seasons (2020-23) at Wisconsin. Over his career, he registered starts at right tackle (18), right guard (two) and left guard (one). His last name is pronounced WEH-dig.

Towt, 6-7, 250 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on March 17, 2026. Collegiately, he was a forward on the basketball teams at Notre Dame (2025-26) and Northern Arizona (2019-25). Towt started 151-of-154 career games and averaged 9.0 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game. He finished his career with 1,383 points, 1,357 rebounds, 420 assists, 105 steals and 56 blocks. At Northern Arizona in 2025, Towt garnered Second Team All-Big Sky honors and was a unanimous Big Sky All-Defensive Team choice.

Horton Jr., 6-0, 183 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2026. Collegiately, he appeared in 41 career games (15 starts) at Purdue (2025), FAU (2024), West Virginia (2023) and Marshall (2020-22) and totaled 53 receptions for 735 yards (13.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. Horton Jr. also registered six carries for 45 yards (7.5 avg.).

Matos, 6-7, 334 pounds, was originally signed to the Colts' practice squad on October 14, 2025. He participated in the Dolphins' 2025 offseason program and training camp. A native of the Dominican Republic, Matos spent the entire 2024 season on the Miami practice squad as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2024.

Related Content

news

Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery, waive WR Liam Clifford

The Colts made the roster move on Sunday.

news

Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown, place TE Sean McKeon on injured reserve

The Colts made the roster move Thursday.

news

Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

Taylor set a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in Colts history in 2025.

news

Colts sign CB Mekhi Rodgers, waived-injured CB Cameron Mitchell

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent cornerback Mekhi Rodgers and waived-injured cornerback Cameron Mitchell. If Mitchell clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

news

Colts sign RB Roydell Williams

The Colts made the roster move Friday.

news

Colts remove LB CJ Allen from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

Allen will participate in his first training camp practice with the Colts on Friday after coming off PUP.

news

Colts place LB CJ Allen, WR Alec Pierce on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list; waive/non-football injury RB Lincoln Pare

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. A player placed on Active/PUP can be removed at any time during the preseason.

news

Colts place S Reuben Lowery III on reserve/retired list

The Colts made the roster move Tuesday.

news

Colts sign 2026 draft picks Jalen Farmer, Bryce Boettcher

The Colts' entire 2026 NFL Draft class is now under contract.

news

Colts sign QB Easton Stick, CB Jai'Onte McMillian, C Joshua Kreutz; waive CB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, QB Seth Henigan

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising