Colts sign T Roy Mbaeteka, TE Tyler Moore, T Trey Wedig; place TE Carson Towt on injured reserve; waive WR E.J. Horton Jr., T Bayron Matos

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents tackle Roy Mbaeteka, tight end Tyler Moore and tackle Trey Wedig. The team also placed tight end Carson Towt on the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver E.J. Horton Jr. and tackle Bayron Matos. Mbaeteka has been designated as Exempt/International Player.

Mbaeteka, 6-8, 330 pounds, has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2025), Arizona Cardinals (2025), Cleveland Browns (2024-25), Chicago Bears (2023) and Giants (2022). In 2025, he spent time on the practice squads of Miami and Arizona. Mbaeteka is a native of Benin City, Nigeria. His last name is pronounced Mm-BET-ik-UH.

Moore, 6-5, 255 pounds, most recently participated in training camp with the New York Giants in 2026. He was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent on July 28, 2026. Collegiately, Moore played in 45 career games (12 starts) at Iowa State (2021-25) and compiled 21 receptions for 245 yards (11.7 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Wedig, 6-6, 310 pounds, spent time on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad last season. He participated in the Los Angeles Rams' 2025 offseason program and training camp. Wedig was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025. Collegiately, he spent one season (2024) at Indiana where he started all 13 games. Prior to Indiana, Wedig saw action in 35 games (eight starts) in four seasons (2020-23) at Wisconsin. Over his career, he registered starts at right tackle (18), right guard (two) and left guard (one). His last name is pronounced WEH-dig.

Towt, 6-7, 250 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on March 17, 2026. Collegiately, he was a forward on the basketball teams at Notre Dame (2025-26) and Northern Arizona (2019-25). Towt started 151-of-154 career games and averaged 9.0 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game. He finished his career with 1,383 points, 1,357 rebounds, 420 assists, 105 steals and 56 blocks. At Northern Arizona in 2025, Towt garnered Second Team All-Big Sky honors and was a unanimous Big Sky All-Defensive Team choice.

Horton Jr., 6-0, 183 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2026. Collegiately, he appeared in 41 career games (15 starts) at Purdue (2025), FAU (2024), West Virginia (2023) and Marshall (2020-22) and totaled 53 receptions for 735 yards (13.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. Horton Jr. also registered six carries for 45 yards (7.5 avg.).