Colts sign WR Eli Pancol to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Eli Pancol to the practice squad.
Pancol, 6-3, 205 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on November 18, 2025. Pancol spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025.
Collegiately, he saw action in 57 career games (27 starts) at Duke (2019-24) and compiled 130 receptions for 1,710 yards (13.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Pancol also registered seven carries for 40 yards (5.7 avg.) and two touchdowns. A native of Pendleton, Ind., he played at Pendleton Heights High School. His last name is pronounced pan-COLE.