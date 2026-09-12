Colts elevate CB Kenneth Harris to active roster from practice squad for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Kenneth Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Harris, 6-0, 192 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. He participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 26, 2026. Harris previously participated in the New England Patriots' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026.