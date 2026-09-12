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Roster Moves

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Colts elevate CB Kenneth Harris to active roster from practice squad for Week 1

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

Sep 12, 2026 at 11:53 AM
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The Indianapolis Colts today elevated cornerback Kenneth Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Harris, 6-0, 192 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. He participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 26, 2026. Harris previously participated in the New England Patriots' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026.

Collegiately, Harris played in 59 career games (29 starts) at Oklahoma State (2023-25) and Arkansas State (2020-22) and compiled 113 tackles (92 solo), 61.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions. In 2025, he saw action in 12 games (11 starts) and totaled 33 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and five passes defensed.

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