 Skip to main content
Advertising

COLTS GAMEDAY TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Downtown road closures, I-65 and I-70 construction to impact travel

Fans attending Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium should plan ahead and allow extra travel time due to ongoing road construction projects affecting several major routes into downtown Indianapolis.

Sep 09, 2026 at 03:50 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
25-colts-road-closures-graphics-16x9

Fans attending Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium should plan ahead and allow extra travel time due to ongoing road construction projects affecting several major routes into downtown Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is continuing paving, maintenance and infrastructure improvements on I-65 and I-70 near downtown. These projects may result in lane restrictions, ramp closures, reduced speeds and changing traffic patterns throughout the season.

In addition, several downtown streets near Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center continue to experience heavy traffic related to construction, pedestrian improvements, and event operations.

Fans should check current traffic conditions before traveling and allow additional time when visiting downtown Indianapolis. This article will be updated throughout the season as new traffic information becomes available.

Current INDOT Construction Updates

INDOT is continuing roadway improvement projects on I-65 and I-70 near downtown Indianapolis. Lane restrictions, ramp closures, and overnight paving operations may affect travel to and from Lucas Oil Stadium throughout the season.

I-70 Corridor

Current work is focused on the west side of downtown between Harding Street and Lynhurst Drive.

During active construction periods, I-70 westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

The following entrance ramps to I-70 westbound will be closed as part of ongoing construction operations:

  • Harding Street (Closed)
  • Holt Road (Closed)
  • Sam Jones Expressway (Closed)

The following I-70 ramps are projected to be open and available for access:

  • Madison Avenue (Open)
  • Capitol Avenue (Open)
  • West Street ramps (Open)

Drivers traveling to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Plainfield, Avon and surrounding communities should anticipate delays and monitor traffic conditions before departing.

Marion-County-weekend-closures-16x9

I-65 Corridor

Current work is focused on the downtown corridor and includes pavement repairs, paving operations, and traffic pattern modifications.

Areas affected include, but are not limited to:

  • I-65 northbound approaching downtown Indianapolis
  • I-65 southbound through central Indianapolis
  • Washington Street interchanges
  • Morris Street interchanges
  • Fletcher Avenue and surrounding ramps

Important: While many paving operations occur overnight, travelers should expect traffic impacts throughout the day as work zones, lane shifts, construction barrels, equipment staging areas and temporary traffic patterns often remain in place between active construction periods. Fans traveling to and from Lucas Oil Stadium should plan for additional travel time regardless of when they arrive downtown.

Downtown Indianapolis Street Closures And Traffic Adjustments

In addition to interstate construction activity, fans should be aware of ongoing traffic and street closures in the downtown area surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

Capitol Avenue

Capitol Ave is closed to motorists between Maryland St. and South St.

Construction activity and traffic modifications near Lucas Oil Stadium are expected to affect Capitol Ave throughout the season. Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and follow posted detour signage.

Washington Street and Maryland Street

Washington St. and Maryland St. may both be reduced to one lane in each direction. Lane restrictions remain in place.

As the primary east-west routes through downtown Indianapolis, drivers should anticipate heavier traffic volumes during Colts games and other major downtown events.

TrafficClosuresMap_Sept

Recommended Downtown Routes

When traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium, fans may find less congestion by utilizing alternate routes into downtown, including:

  • West Street
  • Kentucky Avenue
  • Meridian Street
  • Illinois Street
  • Delaware Street
  • Pennsylvania Street

Route availability may vary based on construction schedules, traffic conditions and event operations.

Before Heading Downtown

To help ensure a smooth gameday experience, fans are encouraged to:

  • Leave earlier than normal.
  • Check real-time traffic conditions before departing.
  • Review parking and arrival routes in advance.
  • Follow posted detours and law enforcement directions.
  • Be prepared for delays on I-65, I-70 and downtown streets.

Stay Informed With INDOT

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Please note: The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium are not responsible for downtown or statewide construction projects. Fans are encouraged to reach out to city and state officials with any questions regarding these projects.

Related Content

news

'No fees, Just football' Single-game tickets return for 2026 home schedule

Limited time offer available Sept. 8-9 only

news

Colts launch Countdown to Kickoff with citywide celebrations ahead of 2026 home opener

From the Blueing of the Canal and Colts 5K to community outreach events, fan experiences and the Home Opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts are inviting Colts Nation to celebrate the return of football through Countdown to Kickoff festivities across Central Indiana.

news

Just announced! Colts 2026 gameday giveaways, entertainment and promotions

Special themes include the debut of the Colts new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, a celebration of Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri, Kicking the Stigma, Indiana Nights, Salute to Service and more.

news

Colts reveal 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sept. 27 game vs. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled the "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform, which the team will debut against AFC South division foe Houston on Sun., Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts to unveil new 'Rivalries' uniforms on Aug. 25

The Colts, along with the rest of the AFC South and NFC North, will participate in the NFL's Rivalries Uniform program in 2026.

news

What's new at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2026 season

As the Colts prepare to kick off the 2026 season, fans returning to Lucas Oil Stadium can expect upgraded amenities and fresh gameday experiences designed to make every visit better than ever.

news

Colts and Gold Hinge Launch Exclusive Women's Apparel Collection

The Indianapolis Colts and Gold Hinge have teamed up through the NFL Local Collaboration Program to debut an exclusive women's apparel collection designed for the modern female fan. Inspired by Colts tradition, Indianapolis pride and Gold Hinge's signature style, the five-piece collection blends fashion and fandom for women who are all in, on and off gameday.

news

Colts and Fanatics extend and expand partnership, highlighted by newly renovated Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts and Fanatics today announced an extension of their long-term partnership, which will see Fanatics continue as the team's official e-commerce and stadium retail partner, a designation that has been in place since 2020.

news

Fresh flavors take the field: Indianapolis Colts and Sodexo Live! unveil new food and beverage offerings for 2026 season

The Indianapolis Colts and longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! are continuing to redefine the gameday experience at Lucas Oil Stadium with new menu items for the 2026-2027 season, including three new commemorative souvenir vessels.

news

QDOBA Four Pack Available Now!

Get 4 tickets and 2 entrees at QDOBA Mexican Eats, all for just $240! Available while supplies last.

news

Ultimate how-to guide for Colts tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2026

Forever Blue Memberships remain sold out, but there are plenty of options for every Colts fan to experience gameday, including special ticket packages and promotions.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising