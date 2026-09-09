COLTS GAMEDAY TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Downtown road closures, I-65 and I-70 construction to impact travel

Fans attending Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium should plan ahead and allow extra travel time due to ongoing road construction projects affecting several major routes into downtown Indianapolis.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is continuing paving, maintenance and infrastructure improvements on I-65 and I-70 near downtown. These projects may result in lane restrictions, ramp closures, reduced speeds and changing traffic patterns throughout the season.
In addition, several downtown streets near Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center continue to experience heavy traffic related to construction, pedestrian improvements, and event operations.
Fans should check current traffic conditions before traveling and allow additional time when visiting downtown Indianapolis. This article will be updated throughout the season as new traffic information becomes available.
Current INDOT Construction Updates
INDOT is continuing roadway improvement projects on I-65 and I-70 near downtown Indianapolis. Lane restrictions, ramp closures, and overnight paving operations may affect travel to and from Lucas Oil Stadium throughout the season.
I-70 Corridor
During active construction periods, I-70 westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane.
The following entrance ramps to I-70 westbound will be closed as part of ongoing construction operations:
- Harding Street (Closed)
- Holt Road (Closed)
- Sam Jones Expressway (Closed)
The following I-70 ramps are projected to be open and available for access:
- Madison Avenue (Open)
- Capitol Avenue (Open)
- West Street ramps (Open)
Drivers traveling to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Plainfield, Avon and surrounding communities should anticipate delays and monitor traffic conditions before departing.
I-65 Corridor
Current work is focused on the downtown corridor and includes pavement repairs, paving operations, and traffic pattern modifications.
Areas affected include, but are not limited to:
- I-65 northbound approaching downtown Indianapolis
- I-65 southbound through central Indianapolis
- Washington Street interchanges
- Morris Street interchanges
- Fletcher Avenue and surrounding ramps
Important: While many paving operations occur overnight, travelers should expect traffic impacts throughout the day as work zones, lane shifts, construction barrels, equipment staging areas and temporary traffic patterns often remain in place between active construction periods. Fans traveling to and from Lucas Oil Stadium should plan for additional travel time regardless of when they arrive downtown.
Downtown Indianapolis Street Closures And Traffic Adjustments
In addition to interstate construction activity, fans should be aware of ongoing traffic and street closures in the downtown area surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.
Capitol Avenue
Capitol Ave is closed to motorists between Maryland St. and South St.
Construction activity and traffic modifications near Lucas Oil Stadium are expected to affect Capitol Ave throughout the season. Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and follow posted detour signage.
Washington Street and Maryland Street
Washington St. and Maryland St. may both be reduced to one lane in each direction. Lane restrictions remain in place.
As the primary east-west routes through downtown Indianapolis, drivers should anticipate heavier traffic volumes during Colts games and other major downtown events.
Recommended Downtown Routes
When traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium, fans may find less congestion by utilizing alternate routes into downtown, including:
- West Street
- Kentucky Avenue
- Meridian Street
- Illinois Street
- Delaware Street
- Pennsylvania Street
Route availability may vary based on construction schedules, traffic conditions and event operations.
Before Heading Downtown
To help ensure a smooth gameday experience, fans are encouraged to:
- Leave earlier than normal.
- Check real-time traffic conditions before departing.
- Review parking and arrival routes in advance.
- Follow posted detours and law enforcement directions.
- Be prepared for delays on I-65, I-70 and downtown streets.
Stay Informed With INDOT
Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
- Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTEast
- X (formerly Twitter): @INDOTEast
- TrafficWise: 511in.org
Please note: The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium are not responsible for downtown or statewide construction projects. Fans are encouraged to reach out to city and state officials with any questions regarding these projects.