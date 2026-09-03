Colts launch Countdown to Kickoff with citywide celebrations ahead of 2026 home opener

The Indianapolis Colts' 2026 Countdown to Kickoff begins next week with a series of events leading into the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
From community outreach to the blueing of the Downtown Canal to commemorating the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, the countdown offers several ways for fans to celebrate the return of football.
More info is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
Tickets available now on Ticketmaster.com.
Check out the rest of the schedule at Colts.com/SingleGame.
WED., SEPT. 9
Blueing the Canal
Colts mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders will continue the annual tradition of dyeing the Downtown Canal blue to celebrate the return of Colts football. This year, members of the Indianapolis Fire Department will join Blue as he uses an out-of-service fire truck and hose to dye the water.
FRI., SEPT. 11
Friday Night Football Tour
The Colts will celebrate high school football across Indiana with the 2026 Friday Night Football Tour, presented by Hellas Construction and sponsored in part by Certor Sports, Indiana University and Collins Flags.
The tour will visit Christel House High School for both their varsity girls flag and tackle football games, bringing Colts Cheer, fan activities, inflatables, games and chances to win prizes beginning 90 minutes before kickoff. The partners also will make a $1,000 donation to Christel House.
To view the entire Friday Night Football Tour schedule, or to get your community involved with Girls Flag, visit Colts.com/footballdevelopment
WHEN:
- 4:30 p.m. - Girls Flag Kickoff
- 5:30 p.m. - Appearance by Colts Cheer
- 7:00 p.m. - Boys Kickoff
WHERE: Christel House High School, 2405 Madison Ave
SAT., SEPT. 12
Registration for the Colts 5K Run/Walk, presented by Ascension St. Vincent, and Blue's Fun Run, presented by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, is still open at Colts5K.com.
Colts 5K Run/Walk
For $55, participants have the opportunity to finish the race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration. Participants will receive a finisher T-shirt, medal and the option of adding a specially-priced ticket for one of three home games – Houston (Sept. 27), Tennessee (Oct. 18), or Jacksonville (Week 18) – at checkout.
The 5K Run/Walk is sponsored in part by Everwise Credit Union and WTTV-TV CBS and supported in kind by Gatorade, Legends Global Merchandise and Meijer.
Blue's Fun Run
For $20, kids 4-12 may join in the run and receive a finisher T-shirt, medal and admission to the post-race celebration.
WHEN:
- 6 - 7:30 - Packet pick-up & on-site registration
- 8 a.m. - Races begin
- 9:30 a.m. - Blue's Fun Run begins
- 9 - 11:30 a.m. - Post-race celebration
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.
Free parking is available in the South Lot while space is available
SUN., SEPT. 13
Season Opener vs. Baltimore
The Colts will open the 2026 season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by Coca-Cola, as the city comes together to celebrate the return of football.
- The first 50,000 fans through the gates will receive a "For The Shoe" T-shirt.
- American Family Insurance Touchdown Town will be open north of the stadium, where fans can enjoy entertainment, family-friendly activities and $3 Bud Light specials before gates open. Learn more at Colts.com/TouchdownTown
- Pregame:
- Indiana Task Force 1 recognition (IN-TF1). During pregame, the Colts will recognize members of IN-TF1 who responded to the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and conducted days of search and rescue operations at Ground Zero in New York City.
- Flag Presentation. The colors will be presented by the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana Honor Guard, a ceremonial team comprised of firefighters representing departments from across Indiana.
- National Anthem. Country music artist and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan will perform the national anthem prior to kickoff. Known for hits That's What I Love About Sunday and International Harvester, Morgan has long been recognized for his support of military personnel and first responders.
- Halftime Show. Colts Cheer and The HERD Drumline will take the field for an energetic Back to Football Spectacular halftime performance celebrating the return of football.
- 50/50 Raffle. A portion of the Colts 50/50 Raffle proceeds will be used to support the Indiana 9/11 Memorial Fund, which preserves and enhances the Indiana 9/11 Memorial and supports education and remembrance efforts. Learn more at 5050.Colts.com
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Touchdown Town opens
- 1 p.m. - Kickoff
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium
For more info, visit Colts.com/gameday
NEW IN 2026: "Forever Blue Member of the Game"
The Colts this season will launch the "Forever Blue Member of the Game," presented by Ticketmaster, which recognizes a special Forever Blue season ticket member at each regular season home game with premium seats, pregame sideline passes and more.
Forever Blue season ticket members may nominate themselves or another Forever Blue season ticket member at Colts.com/nominate.
One Forever Blue member (or club seat member) will be selected as the featured winner for each regular season home game. Winners will receive:
- Premium tickets to a Colts home game,
- $100 food & beverage credit,
- A parking pass,
- Two (2) pregame sideline passes, and
- In-game recognition.
Interested in Colts season tickets? Learn more and join the wait list here.
NEW IN 2026: Online Colts 50/50 Raffle!
For the first time, fans 18 & older located anywhere in Indiana can purchase Colts 50/50 Raffle tickets online leading up to each home game, giving them more opportunities to play and support a great cause.
Beginning today, fans can purchase tickets at 5050.colts.com, whether they're at Lucas Oil Stadium or cheering on the Colts from home. The winning ticket will be drawn during each Colts home game.
Proceeds benefit the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and help support programs that strengthen communities across Indiana.
NEW COLTS GEAR FOR 2026
Fans can experience the newly renovated Colts Pro Shop and shop an expanded lineup of apparel, headwear and lifestyle collections for the 2026 season.
New merchandise from '47 Brand, Abercrombie, lululemon, Mitchell & Ness, YETI and Indianapolis-based Gold Hinge gives fans more ways than ever to show their Colts style on gameday and beyond.
Highlighting this year's collection is the new NFL x Nike Rivalries: Anvil Strike uniform. The collection features jerseys, headwear and sideline apparel that celebrate Indianapolis, the anvil tradition and the toughness that defines Colts football.
All collections are available online at shop.Colts.com and at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Take a closer look at all the new details of the Anvil Strike Rivalries uniform and helmet.