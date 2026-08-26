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Colts & Purdue University create educational 'Colts STEAM Combine'

Nov. 1 event at Lucas Oil Stadium will connect students & families to STEAM education and career pathways through sports

Aug 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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The Indianapolis Colts and Purdue University today announced the launch of the Colts STEAM Combine, an interactive educational experience designed to inspire K-12 students through hands-on exploration of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), powered by Purdue's Indianapolis campus.

Taking place on Nov. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts STEAM Combine will help students discover how STEAM professions power sports both on the field and behind the scenes. Purdue students and faculty will share their expertise in STEAM education with experiences and demonstrations that show how these skills are applied in real-world professions and help students explore future academic opportunities and career pathways.

Tickets are available at Colts.com/STEAM for $50 and includes admission to the combine, plus a ticket to the Colts-Miami Dolphins game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 15.

WHEN: Sunday, November 1; Noon - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

TICKETS: $50 at Colts.com/STEAM

"Purdue is sharing its strengths in STEAM disciplines to team up with the Colts to develop meaningful education and career pathways in Indianapolis," said David Umulis, Senior Vice Provost for Purdue Indianapolis. "Through this partnership, Purdue and the Colts are creating experiences that explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through the lens of sports, helping students and families see how classroom skills translate into real-world careers right here in Indiana's capital city."

Purdue in Indianapolis is in its first year as a Proud Partner of the Colts. In addition to the combine, the Colts and Purdue Indianapolis will create opportunities for students that span the full education-to-career continuum, while positioning Indianapolis as both a classroom and a career launchpad.

What's more, the partnership will provide Purdue students with access to professional development opportunities, career panels, internships and exclusive Colts experiences that connect classroom learning with industry engagement.

The partnership also reflects Purdue University's expanding presence in Indianapolis, where students benefit from direct access to employers, professional networks, experiential learning opportunities and industry partnerships.

About Purdue University. Purdue University is a research institution ranked among the top 10 public universities in the United States. More than 106,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, including more than 57,000 at our main campus locations in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. As a land-grant university committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition 14 years in a row, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free.

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