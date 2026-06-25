 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Your guide to the upcoming 2026 NFL FLAG Championships in Westfield

The world’s best youth flag football players are coming to central Indiana. From July 23–26, the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota will take over Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield — home of the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp —bringing together elite teams from across the country and around the globe.

Jun 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

FlagChamp26_SocialStatics_1920x1080_1920x1080 - revised

The world's best youth flag football players are coming to central Indiana. From July 23–26, the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota will take over Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield — home of the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp —bringing together elite teams from across the country and around the globe.

Flag football is exploding in popularity, with more than 20 million players worldwide. This event represents the highest level of youth competition, showcasing the sport's speed, creativity and accessibility.

For Colts fans, it's also a chance to see Grand Park transformed into an international stage for the next generation of athletes.

Who's Competing

350+ U.S. boys and girls teams, all of whom qualified by winning NFL FLAG Regional Tournaments hosted by NFL clubs

12 international teams, representing:

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • China
  • Germany
  • Great Britain
  • Ireland
  • Mexico
  • New Zealand
  • Panama
  • Puerto Rico
  • Spain

Divisions include:

  • Boys: 8U–14U
  • Girls: 8U through high school
  • International: 15U Coed and 15U Girls

How to Attend

Admission is free, but fans must register through NFL OnePass.

  • Download the app (available for iOS and Android) or register at NFL.com
  • Adults can register up to five minors
  • A QR code is required for entry (mobile or printed)

The app also includes schedules, maps and event updates.

Event Schedule & Fan Experience

All games and fan activities will take place at:

Grand Park Sports Campus 19000 Grand Park Blvd, Westfield, IN 46074

DateGame Play ScheduleFan Experience Hours
Thursday, July 239 AM – 7:30 PM8 AM – 5 PM
Friday, July 249 AM – 6 PM8 AM – 5 PM
Saturday, July 259 AM – 6 PM8 AM – 5 PM
Sunday, July 2610 AM – 5:30 PM8 AM – 12 PM

What Fans Can Expect

Beyond the on-field action, fans can check out a full lineup of interactive experiences:

  • Photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy
  • Super Bowl rings display
  • NFL Draft photo experience
  • Player HQ and Family Lounge
  • Access to the nearby TreeRunner Adventure Course

Watch From Home

Coverage begins Friday, July 24 and runs through Championship Sunday. Games will air across:

  • ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, NFL Network
  • ESPN Deportes
  • ESPN App and NFL+

Select games will also stream on Disney platforms and YouTube, giving fans worldwide access.

This is a unique chance to experience Grand Park in a new way, see elite youth talent from around the world and enjoy a free, family-friendly football event in your backyard.

Lawrence North High School takes on the 2026 NFL Combine

The Wildcats showed up to showcase their skills at the Combine! Lawrence North High School's Girls Flag and Tackle teams ran through the same drills NFL prospects will take on this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3431
1 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1550
2 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1488
3 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1501
4 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1508
5 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1533
6 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1482
7 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1555
8 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1559
9 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1571
10 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1597
11 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1602
12 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1620
13 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1621
14 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1623
15 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1629
16 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1635
17 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1636
18 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1638
19 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1646
20 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1649
21 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1653
22 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
Tre Weeks- Intern
23 / 92

Tre Weeks- Intern

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1660
24 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1662
25 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1691
26 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1727
27 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1739
28 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1740
29 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1756
30 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1787
31 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1817
32 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1846
33 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1849
34 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1993
35 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_1999
36 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2010
37 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2017
38 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2084
39 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2096
40 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2118
41 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2132
42 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2134
43 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2453
44 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2511
45 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2519
46 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2536
47 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2541
48 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2547
49 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2600
50 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2624
51 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2650
52 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_2681
53 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3095
54 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3127
55 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3136
56 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3146
57 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3155
58 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3170
59 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3219
60 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3229
61 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3239
62 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3249
63 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3252
64 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3260
65 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3280
66 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3309
67 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3371
68 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3383
69 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3407
70 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3411
71 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3416
72 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3424
73 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3441
74 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3466
75 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3472
76 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3481
77 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3500
78 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3524
79 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3526
80 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3538
81 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3570
82 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3584
83 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3629
84 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3666
85 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3680
86 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3737
87 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3751
88 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3773
89 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3806
90 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3810
91 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0225_Combine_Lawrence_North_3818
92 / 92
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota heads to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana

3rd Annual NFL Flag Championships Scheduled for July 23-26 at the Grand Park Sports Campus

news

Colts name Adelaide Galbreath as the Inaugural 'Colts High School Woman of the Year'

Galbreath, from Cardinal Ritter High School, becomes the first-ever Colts High School Woman of the Year.

news

Penn crowned as first-ever High School Girls Flag State Champion

In a first for the state of Indiana, Penn High School was crowned as the 2025 High School Girls Flag Football State Champions, the Indianapolis Colts celebrated today.

news

Colts to host High School Girls Flag State Finals on Saturday, a first for Indiana!

The Indianapolis Colts will host the 2025 Indiana State Finals for high school girls flag football, a first for the state of Indiana, at Grand Park Sport Campus in Westfield, Ind., on Sat., Oct. 18.

news

Warren Central's Kenzie Brown named Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 8

The Warriors enter the state championship with three straight victories

news

Penn's Jerimiah Maggart named Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 7

The Kingsmen improved to 7-0 on the season

news

Hammond Morton's JaMesha Harris named Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 6

The Wildcats are 6-0 after holding serve at home

news

Evansville Mater Dei's Tara Schnur named Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 5

The Wildcats are 6-0 after holding serve at home

news

New Prairie's Shauna Tewell named Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 4

The Cougars are averaging 37 points a game

news

North Central's Jason Ashley named 'Girls Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 3

Panthers snap the Lawrence North's 9-game winning streak

news

Garrett's Chris DePew named Girls 'Flag Coach of the Week' for Week 2

The first coach in Indiana history to be named Colts "Coach of the Week" in both tackle and girls flag football

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising