Your guide to the upcoming 2026 NFL FLAG Championships in Westfield

The world's best youth flag football players are coming to central Indiana. From July 23–26, the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota will take over Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield — home of the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp —bringing together elite teams from across the country and around the globe.
Flag football is exploding in popularity, with more than 20 million players worldwide. This event represents the highest level of youth competition, showcasing the sport's speed, creativity and accessibility.
For Colts fans, it's also a chance to see Grand Park transformed into an international stage for the next generation of athletes.
Who's Competing
350+ U.S. boys and girls teams, all of whom qualified by winning NFL FLAG Regional Tournaments hosted by NFL clubs
12 international teams, representing:
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Ireland
- Mexico
- New Zealand
- Panama
- Puerto Rico
- Spain
Divisions include:
- Boys: 8U–14U
- Girls: 8U through high school
- International: 15U Coed and 15U Girls
How to Attend
Admission is free, but fans must register through NFL OnePass.
The app also includes schedules, maps and event updates.
Event Schedule & Fan Experience
All games and fan activities will take place at:
Grand Park Sports Campus 19000 Grand Park Blvd, Westfield, IN 46074
|Date
|Game Play Schedule
|Fan Experience Hours
|Thursday, July 23
|9 AM – 7:30 PM
|8 AM – 5 PM
|Friday, July 24
|9 AM – 6 PM
|8 AM – 5 PM
|Saturday, July 25
|9 AM – 6 PM
|8 AM – 5 PM
|Sunday, July 26
|10 AM – 5:30 PM
|8 AM – 12 PM
What Fans Can Expect
Beyond the on-field action, fans can check out a full lineup of interactive experiences:
- Photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy
- Super Bowl rings display
- NFL Draft photo experience
- Player HQ and Family Lounge
- Access to the nearby TreeRunner Adventure Course
Watch From Home
Coverage begins Friday, July 24 and runs through Championship Sunday. Games will air across:
- ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, NFL Network
- ESPN Deportes
- ESPN App and NFL+
Select games will also stream on Disney platforms and YouTube, giving fans worldwide access.
This is a unique chance to experience Grand Park in a new way, see elite youth talent from around the world and enjoy a free, family-friendly football event in your backyard.
The Wildcats showed up to showcase their skills at the Combine! Lawrence North High School's Girls Flag and Tackle teams ran through the same drills NFL prospects will take on this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.