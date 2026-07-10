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Colts, Indiana Preps and IFFCA to host Inaugural All-Indiana Girls Flag Football All-Star Game during NFL FLAG Championships

Indiana's top girls flag football athletes will be recognized and compete on one of the sport's biggest stages July 26 - in Westfield.

Jul 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana Preps and the Indiana Flag Football Coaches Association (IFFCA), will host the inaugural All-Indiana Girls Flag Football All-Star Game at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 26, at Grand Park Sports Campus.

The event will showcase many of the state's top girls flag football student-athletes and serve as a celebration of the sport's continued growth across Indiana.

The All-Star Game will be played during the final day of the NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota, the world's largest youth flag football tournament, which takes place at Grand Park Sports Campus July 23-26. With elite teams from across the country and around the world competing throughout Championship weekend, Indiana's top high school girls flag football athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their talent on one of the sport's biggest stages.

As part of the event, Indiana Preps will serve as the media and production partner, helping spotlight the athletes and tell the stories of the players helping drive the growth of girls flag football throughout Indiana.

Girls Flag Football Clinic at Grand Park

The Indianapolis Colts hosted a free Girls Flag Football Clinic at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, open to high school girls in grades 7 through 12, regardless of skill level and experience. Participants had the opportunity to learn from coaches on the Women's Flag National Team and top flag football coaches in Indiana, all while honing their football skills and staying active during the offseason.

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HOW TO ATTEND

The All Indiana Girls Flag Football All-Star Game is free and open to the public. Fans must register through NFL OnePass to attend.

NFL OnePass registration provides access to the All-Star Game as well as all games and fan activities at the NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota throughout the weekend at Grand Park.

To register:

  1. Download the NFL OnePass app for iOS or Android, or register online at NFL.com/flagaccess
  1. Adults may register up to five minors
  1. A valid NFL OnePass QR code (mobile or printed) is required for entry

Additional information, including participating athletes and event details, will be announced closer to the event.

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