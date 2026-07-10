Colts, Indiana Preps and IFFCA to host Inaugural All-Indiana Girls Flag Football All-Star Game during NFL FLAG Championships

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana Preps and the Indiana Flag Football Coaches Association (IFFCA), will host the inaugural All-Indiana Girls Flag Football All-Star Game at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 26, at Grand Park Sports Campus.

The event will showcase many of the state's top girls flag football student-athletes and serve as a celebration of the sport's continued growth across Indiana.

The All-Star Game will be played during the final day of the NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota, the world's largest youth flag football tournament, which takes place at Grand Park Sports Campus July 23-26. With elite teams from across the country and around the world competing throughout Championship weekend, Indiana's top high school girls flag football athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their talent on one of the sport's biggest stages.