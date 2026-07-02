'ROAD TO 100': Girls High School Flag Football Update, 83 schools participating

New Schools Added! The Colts now have secured commitments from 83 high schools to field girls flag football teams in 2026. The latest additions include:

Lake Central (St. John)

Marian (Mishawaka)

Northview (Brazil)

Portage (Portage)

Providence (Clarksville)

This latest group strengthens participation across northern and southern Indiana, continuing to build statewide momentum.

Program Support. Startup costs for a girls flag football team typically range from $5,000 to $8,000, covering equipment, uniforms, coaching stipends and training. To help offset these expenses, the Colts are providing up to $10,000 per school for programs launching through the "Road to 100."

Free Training for Girls Flag Football Officials. To support the sport's growth, the Colts offer free training for current and aspiring girls flag football officials. Through a partnership with RefReps, the Colts have funded officiating education for 500 officials, helping ensure player safety and game quality.

For more info about serving as an official, contact FootballDevelopment@colts.com.