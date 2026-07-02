'ROAD TO 100': Girls High School Flag Football Update, 83 schools participating

The Indianapolis Colts continue their "Road to 100" initiative to establish girls high school flag football as a fully sanctioned high school sport across the state of Indiana.
The effort is focused on expanding access to the game and creating new opportunities for girls across Indiana to learn, compete and grow through football.
IHSAA PATHWAY
Girls flag football currently is recognized as an "emerging sport" by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), a designation requiring participation from at least 20 schools.
To begin the effort, the Colts launched the Girls High School Flag Football League in 2023 with eight teams. The league grew to 27 teams in 2024 and reached 78 teams during the 2025 season, when it officially earned emerging sport status.
The next milestone is full IHSAA sanctioning, which requires 100 participating schools.
To accelerate that goal, the Colts — with a $1 million investment from the Irsay family — introduced the "Road to 100" campaign to support the launch and sustainability of 100 programs statewide.
JULY 2 UPDATE
New Schools Added! The Colts now have secured commitments from 83 high schools to field girls flag football teams in 2026. The latest additions include:
- Lake Central (St. John)
- Marian (Mishawaka)
- Northview (Brazil)
- Portage (Portage)
- Providence (Clarksville)
This latest group strengthens participation across northern and southern Indiana, continuing to build statewide momentum.
Program Support. Startup costs for a girls flag football team typically range from $5,000 to $8,000, covering equipment, uniforms, coaching stipends and training. To help offset these expenses, the Colts are providing up to $10,000 per school for programs launching through the "Road to 100."
Free Training for Girls Flag Football Officials. To support the sport's growth, the Colts offer free training for current and aspiring girls flag football officials. Through a partnership with RefReps, the Colts have funded officiating education for 500 officials, helping ensure player safety and game quality.
For more info about serving as an official, contact FootballDevelopment@colts.com.
Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.