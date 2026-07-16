'ROAD TO 100': Girls High School Flag Football Update, 93 schools participating

New Schools Added! With the latest additions, the Colts have now secured 93 total school commitments for 2026 — just seven shy of the 100-school benchmark required for full IHSAA sanctioning. The newest programs include:

Charlestown (Charlestown)

Clinton Central (Michigantown)

F.J. Reitz (Evansville)

Guerin Catholic (Noblesville)

North Central - Farmersburg (Farmersburg)

This group reflects significant growth in southern Indiana and the Evansville region, while continuing to expand participation across the state.

Program Support. The Colts continue to invest in partner schools by providing up to $10,000 per program to help cover startup costs, which typically range from $5,000 to $8,000.

Schools and communities interested in starting a program can visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag.

Free Training for Girls Flag Football Officials. To support the continued growth of the sport, the Colts offer free officiating training through RefReps, providing curriculum and tools for 500 current and aspiring officials.

For more info about serving as an official, contact FootballDevelopment@colts.com.