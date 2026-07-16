'ROAD TO 100': Girls High School Flag Football Update, 93 schools participating

The Indianapolis Colts are closing in on a historic milestone in their "Road to 100" initiative, continuing their push to make girls high school flag football a fully sanctioned sport in Indiana.
With strong participation across the state, the Colts' effort is creating new opportunities for student-athletes and accelerating the sport's growth in Indiana.
IHSAA PATHWAY
After being recognized as an IHSAA emerging sport in 2025, girls flag football has continued its rapid expansion.
The Colts launched the Girls High School Flag Football League in 2023 with eight teams, growing to 78 schools competing last fall. Achieving 100 participating schools would make the sport eligible for full IHSAA sanctioning.
The "Road to 100," backed by a $1 million investment from the Irsay family, was created to help schools launch and sustain programs across Indiana.
JULY 16 UPDATE
New Schools Added! With the latest additions, the Colts have now secured 93 total school commitments for 2026 — just seven shy of the 100-school benchmark required for full IHSAA sanctioning. The newest programs include:
- Charlestown (Charlestown)
- Clinton Central (Michigantown)
- F.J. Reitz (Evansville)
- Guerin Catholic (Noblesville)
- North Central - Farmersburg (Farmersburg)
This group reflects significant growth in southern Indiana and the Evansville region, while continuing to expand participation across the state.
Program Support. The Colts continue to invest in partner schools by providing up to $10,000 per program to help cover startup costs, which typically range from $5,000 to $8,000.
Schools and communities interested in starting a program can visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag.
Free Training for Girls Flag Football Officials. To support the continued growth of the sport, the Colts offer free officiating training through RefReps, providing curriculum and tools for 500 current and aspiring officials.
For more info about serving as an official, contact FootballDevelopment@colts.com.
Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.