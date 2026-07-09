'ROAD TO 100': Girls High School Flag Football Update, 88 schools participating

New Schools Added! The Colts now have reached 88 committed schools for the 2026 season. The newest programs include:

Anderson Prep (Anderson)

DeKalb (Waterloo)

Indiana Math & Science (Indianapolis)

Merrillville (Merrillville)

South Central (Union Mills)

This group includes programs from northwest Indiana, central Indiana and northeast regions, highlighting the broad reach of the initiative.

Program Support. Startup costs typically range from $5,000 to $8,000 per program. To remove barriers to entry, the Colts are providing up to $10,000 in funding support for new schools joining the "Road to 100."

Schools and communities interested in starting a program can visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag.

Free Training for Girls Flag Football Officials. The Colts also continue to invest in the officiating pipeline by offering free training through their partnership with RefReps. The initiative supports 500 officials with education and development tools to improve consistency, safety and the overall quality of play.

For more info about serving as an official, contact FootballDevelopment@colts.com.