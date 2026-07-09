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'ROAD TO 100': Girls High School Flag Football Update, 88 schools participating

Statewide growth continues with five additional programs

Jul 09, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Girls High School Flag Road to 100-88

The Indianapolis Colts continue to build momentum in their "Road to 100" initiative aimed at achieving full IHSAA sanctioning for girls high school flag football.

The initiative reflects the Colts' commitment to growing the game and ensuring more girls across Indiana have access to football.

Learn more about the Road to 100 at Colts.com/GirlsFlag.

IHSAA PATHWAY

Girls flag football earned designation as an IHSAA emerging sport in May 2025 after the Colts' efforts to grow the sport across the state.

Since launching in 2023 with eight teams, participation expanded to 78 schools competing in the 2025 season, including the first-ever Girls Flag Football State Finals.

Full IHSAA sanctioning requires 100 participating schools, the benchmark the Colts are working toward through the "Road to 100," supported by a $1 million investment from the Irsay family.

JULY 9 UPDATE

New Schools Added! The Colts now have reached 88 committed schools for the 2026 season. The newest programs include:

  • Anderson Prep (Anderson)
  • DeKalb (Waterloo)
  • Indiana Math & Science (Indianapolis)
  • Merrillville (Merrillville)
  • South Central (Union Mills)

This group includes programs from northwest Indiana, central Indiana and northeast regions, highlighting the broad reach of the initiative.

Program Support. Startup costs typically range from $5,000 to $8,000 per program. To remove barriers to entry, the Colts are providing up to $10,000 in funding support for new schools joining the "Road to 100."

Schools and communities interested in starting a program can visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag.

Schools interested in participating can visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag.

Free Training for Girls Flag Football Officials. The Colts also continue to invest in the officiating pipeline by offering free training through their partnership with RefReps. The initiative supports 500 officials with education and development tools to improve consistency, safety and the overall quality of play.

For more info about serving as an official, contact FootballDevelopment@colts.com.

Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

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