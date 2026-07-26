Colts announce completion of Girls Flag 'Road to 100'

"Girls flag football provides another pathway for girls to learn, play and love our great sport, as well as all the other opportunities and benefits that come from playing youth sports and being a part of a team," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer. "The Colts are proud to help lead this effort to make football more accessible and inclusive for all, and this is only the beginning for girls flag in Indiana."

"Reaching more than 100 participating schools is a tremendous milestone for girls flag football in Indiana and it reflects the growing enthusiasm for the sport across our state," said Paul Neidig, IHSAA Commissioner. "We appreciate the Colts for their vision, leadership, and investment in creating new opportunities for young women. This achievement marks an important step in the IHSAA's process toward potential championship recognition, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth of girls flag football in Indiana."