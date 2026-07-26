Colts announce completion of Girls Flag 'Road to 100'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the completion of the "Road to 100," the team's effort to recruit 100 Indiana high school girls flag football teams and develop girls flag as a fully sanctioned Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) sport.
The Colts have prioritized flag football to introduce the game to new players and fans, especially girls who traditionally have not had the same opportunities to learn and play the game as boys.
To date, the Colts have recruited 108 Indiana high school teams, representing more than 50 Hoosier cities and towns, to field a girls flag team in 2026.
The newest teams to join include Anderson Prep, Andrean, Angola, Boonville, Bosse, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Charlestown, Clinton Central, Concord, DeKalb, Evansville Central, Evansville Harrison, Evansville North, FJ Reitz, Fairfield, Guerin Catholic, Indiana Math + Science, Jimtown, Lake Central, Lebanon, Logansport, Merrillville, Mishawaka Marian, Mooresville Christian Academy, North Central (Farmersburg), Northview, Portage, Providence, Providence Cristo Rey and South Central.
The Colts, joined by representatives from the NFL and IHSAA, made the announcement during the last day of the NFL FLAG Championships at Grand Park Sport Campus in Westfield.
"Girls flag football provides another pathway for girls to learn, play and love our great sport, as well as all the other opportunities and benefits that come from playing youth sports and being a part of a team," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer. "The Colts are proud to help lead this effort to make football more accessible and inclusive for all, and this is only the beginning for girls flag in Indiana."
"Reaching more than 100 participating schools is a tremendous milestone for girls flag football in Indiana and it reflects the growing enthusiasm for the sport across our state," said Paul Neidig, IHSAA Commissioner. "We appreciate the Colts for their vision, leadership, and investment in creating new opportunities for young women. This achievement marks an important step in the IHSAA's process toward potential championship recognition, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth of girls flag football in Indiana."
"The momentum behind girls flag football continues to accelerate, driven by the athletes themselves and supported by leaders who believe in expanding opportunity," said Brian Flinn, NFL SVP of Global Flag Football. "We are grateful to Kalen Jackson and the entire Indianapolis Colts organization for their vision, investment and unwavering commitment to growing girls flag football, and are proud to celebrate this landmark achievement as the sport continues to reach new heights."
Announced on the final day of the NFL FLAG Championships in Westfield, the Road to 100 milestone brought together members of Indiana's original eight girls flag football teams, Kalen Jackson, IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig, and key supporters to celebrate the successful completion of the initiative and the continued growth of the sport across the state.
Girls flag currently is recognized as an "emerging sport" by the IHSAA, a designation requiring participation from at least 20 schools. To become eligible for sanctioning vote, 100 high schools must compete while in emerging sport status.
To reach these goals, the Colts created the Colts Girls High School Flag Football League in 2023 with eight teams. The league grew to 27 teams in 2024, when it officially earned emerging sport status, and reached 78 teams in 2025. The Colts also launched the "Road to 100" – with a $1 million investment from the Irsay family – to support and sustain the launch of 100 girls' teams.
Costs associated with launching a team typically range from $5,000 to $8,000 for equipment, uniforms, training and coaching stipends. To help offset that cost, the Colts invested up to $10,000 each in the schools that joined the Road to 100. Startup funds are still available for the 2026 season.
The IHSAA may vote to officially sanction the sport as early as May 2027.
Schools and communities interested in fielding a team may visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag. Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.