Colts celebrate Indiana teams bound for 2026 NFL Flag Championships

The Indianapolis Colts recently welcomed two Indiana-based NFL FLAG teams to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before they take the field on one of flag football's biggest stages.
Blue Thunder 317 (8U Division) and Indiana Elite (High School Girls Division) earned the opportunity to represent the Colts at the NFL FLAG Championships, showcasing the continued growth of flag football across Indiana and the impact of the Colts' efforts to expand access to the game throughout the state.
Players and coaches from both teams participated in a special send-off event that included a tour of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, team practice sessions and remarks from Colts Ring of Honor member Bill Brooks, who offered encouragement as the athletes prepare for national competition.
The event celebrated the accomplishments of both teams while building excitement for the NFL FLAG Championships, which will once again take place at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana — home of Colts Training Camp. With the country's premier youth flag football event being held in the Colts' backyard, Indiana athletes will have the opportunity to compete on a national stage close to home.
The Colts will have nine representatives competing throughout the NFL FLAG Championships, including two teams representing Indiana.
Blue Thunder 317 (8U Division)
Representing Indianapolis, Blue Thunder 317 earned its spot at the NFL FLAG Championships through Indy Pike, a Colts Flag Football League. Their journey highlights the pathway from local recreational play to national competition and demonstrates how NFL FLAG programming can create opportunities for young athletes to pursue football at the highest levels.
Indiana Elite (High School Girls Division)
Based in Sullivan, Indiana, Indiana Elite will represent the Colts in the High School Girls Division. The team's participation reflects the continued growth of girls flag football throughout the state. NFL FLAG programs have created opportunities for athletes in communities that have not yet launched school-based girls flag football programs, providing a competitive outlet while helping build momentum for future participation at the high school level.
Attend The NFL FLAG Championships
Fans wishing to attend the NFL FLAG Championships and cheer on Blue Thunder 317, Indiana Elite and athletes from across the country can do so free of charge by registering through NFL OnePass.
Start Your NFL FLAG Journey
The path to the NFL FLAG Championships often begins in a local league. Families interested in getting involved in NFL FLAG can find a Colts Flag Football League near them by visiting Colts.com/Flag, where players of all ages and skill levels can learn more about opportunities to play, compete and develop through the game of football.