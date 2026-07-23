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NFL, Toyota announce 2026 scholarship recipients

Three local high school girls FLAG players received the award Thursday.

Jul 23, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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To kick off the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships College Showcase, the NFL and Toyota on Thursday announced three Indianapolis-area high school girls FLAG athletes as scholarship recipients.

Andrea Loza, a rising senior at New Prairie High School in LaPorte County, is a jack of all traits for her team. Even though she primarily plays center, Loza impacts all aspects of the game. She racked up 176 passing yards in 2025. She also accounted for 101 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown and 15 flag pulls.

Seeking to continue playing in college, Loza has amassed a 3.26 GPA during high school, as well as achieving perfect attendance thus far. She takes several AP and Honors classes. Off the field, Loza volunteers in other sports.

A left-handed quarterback, Greta Earnest attends Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. She boasts a 3.30 GPA and is slated to graduate in May 2027.

Earnest hasn't played flag for long, but she has already been named player of the week by High School Football America multiple times. Although she has not decided where she wants to go to school, Earnest hopes to have the opportunity to continue her athletic career in her next steps.

The final recipient is Aniyah Nevers. A rising junior at Beech Grove High School, the linebacker had a stellar 2025 campaign that included 17 flag pulls, six TFLs and three sacks. She was also named team captain.

Currently holding a 3.90 GPA, Nevers also plays volleyball and softball at Beech Grove. She wants to keep her athletic career rolling during the rest of her time in high school and beyond.

Across NFL tentpole events, Toyota is consistently committed to growing the game with a focus on female athletes, spearheaded by the annual Toyota Glow Up Classic, an all-girl HS flag football game during Super Bowl week that shines a light on women in the sport of flag and elevates their stories For Toyota, the support doesn't end with the event; they leave a lasting legacy in every community through wide-reaching community improvement initiatives and individual grants to each player involved.

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