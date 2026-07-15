Colts gameday themes and promotions for 2026 NFL season

Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor Induction. Former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Vinatieri played in 365 games over 24 seasons and won four Super Bowls with the Colts and New England Patriots. He is the league's all-time scoring leader. Learn more about Adam Vinatieri's historical career.