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Colts gameday themes and promotions for 2026 NFL season

Themes will include the debut of the Colts new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, a celebration of Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri, Kicking the Stigma, Indiana Nights, Salute to Service and more. 

Jul 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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The Indianapolis Colts today announced the 2026 lineup of gameday themes for the team's regular season home schedule at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts home games feature themes that elevate the fan experience and celebrate the moments, traditions and community initiatives that make gamedays special. Themes will include the debut of the Colts new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform, a celebration of Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri, Kicking the Stigma, Indiana Nights, Salute to Service and more.

Information on ticket offers, gameday giveaways and halftime shows will be announced later this summer. Fans can learn more and buy tickets by visiting Colts.com/GamedayThemes.

Tickets for all home games can be found at Colts.com/SingleGame.

WEEK 1: September 13 - COLTS VS. RAVENS

Home Opener. As the Colts open the 2026 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, special pregame festivities and fan experiences will celebrate the kickoff of the Colts' 19th season at Lucas Oil Stadium and 43rd in Indianapolis.

Find your seats for Colts versus Ravens on Sunday, September 13 🎫

WEEK 3: September 27 - COLTS VS. TEXANS

Rivalries Uniform Game. The Colts will debut their new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform against the Houston Texans as part of a league-wide initiative celebrating division rivalries and community pride. The uniform design will be revealed later this year ahead of its on-field debut. Stay tuned to Colts.com/Rivalries for more information.

Find your seats for Colts versus Texans on Sunday, September 27 🎫

WEEK 6: October 18 - COLTS VS. TITANS

Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor Induction. Former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Vinatieri played in 365 games over 24 seasons and won four Super Bowls with the Colts and New England Patriots. He is the league's all-time scoring leader. Learn more about Adam Vinatieri's historical career.

Crucial Catch. Crucial Catch was created to fight cancer through early detection, risk reduction and awareness. The league, the NFL Player Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk. Visit Colts.com/CrucialCatch for more information.

Find your seats for Colts versus Titans on Sunday, October 18 🎫

WEEK 9: November 8 - COLTS VS. COWBOYS

White Out. The team will don its iconic white-on-white uniform, featured in the team's Super Bowl XLI win, and encourage fans to join in to create an unstoppable home field advantage vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Rewatch Super Bowl XLI and other classic Colts games here.

Find your seats for Colts versus Cowboys on Sunday, November 8 🎫

WEEK 10: November 15 - COLTS VS. DOLPHINS

Salute to Service. Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support our military community across the globe. Learn more at Colts.com/Salute.

Find your seats for Colts versus Dolphins on Sunday, November 15 🎫

WEEK 13: November 29 - COLTS VS. GIANTS

Kicking The Stigma. The team will spotlight Kicking The Stigma, the organization's effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health and support community organizations working in mental health and wellness. Since 2020, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $32 million to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond. Visit KickingTheStigma.org to learn more.

My Cause My Cleats. My Cause My Cleats is the player-led campaign across the NFL where players wear specially painted cleats to highlight the charitable organization or cause of their choice. Learn more at Colts.com/MCMC.

Find your seats for Colts versus Giants on Sunday, November 20 🎫

WEEK 16: December 26 or 27 - COLTS VS. BENGALS

Indiana Nights. For the fourth season, the Colts will don the Indiana Nights uniform, featuring the signature black helmet, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night sky, the alternate uniform also features the Colts "Indiana" C Logo to honor our home state and community. Learn more about the uniforms at Colts.com/IndianaNights.

Find your seats for Colts versus Bengals. Date TBD 🎫

WEEK 18: January 9 or 10 - COLTS VS. JAGUARS

Regular Season Finale. The Colts will conclude their home schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars, providing fans one final chance to experience Colts football at Lucas Oil Stadium during the regular season.

Find your seats for Colts versus Jaguars. Date TBD 🎫

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