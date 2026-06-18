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Colts launch 2026 Home Opener Sweepstakes

One lucky fan will win the ultimate VIP gameday experience for Colts vs Ravens on Sept. 13, 2026.

Jun 18, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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The Indianapolis Colts recently announced the launch of the official 2026 Colts Home Opener Sweepstakes. One lucky fan will win a VIP gameday experience for two at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to the highly anticipated home opening game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2026. The complete prize package includes:

  • Two Game Tickets: Admission to the Colts vs. Ravens home opener.
  • One Parking Pass: Free parking at the stadium for easy gameday access.
  • Two Team Giveaway Items: Guaranteed Colts official gameday giveaway for the winner and guest.
  • $100 Concession/Merchandise Credit: Valid for food, drinks, or gear inside the stadium.

Fans can enter the drawing now by clicking here or visiting the contest page at colts.com.

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All single game tickets are on sale now at Colts.com/Tickets

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