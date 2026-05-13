Colts single game tickets on sale tomorrow after NFL Schedule release

Indianapolis Colts fans still have time to sign up for first access to 2026 single game tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium by joining the Colts Single Game Priority List at Colts.com/priority.

By signing up, fans will gain first access to the best available tickets once they go on sale tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET (first-come, first-served).

Fans can catch the full schedule reveal on NFL Network, Colts.com and the Official Colts App, where the Colts 2026 slate of opponents, dates and kickoff times will be unveiled.

Once the schedule is announced, all fans – regardless of whether they are on the Priority List – can head to Colts.com/tickets to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the Official Marketplace of the Colts and the NFL.