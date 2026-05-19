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Schedule Updates

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Start time for August 29 Detroit preseason game moved to 1 p.m.

The start time of the Indianapolis Colts’ Aug. 29 preseason matchup vs. the Detroit Lions has been moved to 1 p.m. ET. The original start time was 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS4.

May 19, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Colts Communications
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The start time of the Indianapolis Colts' Aug. 29 preseason matchup vs. the Detroit Lions has been moved to 1 p.m. ET. The original start time was 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS4.

All previously purchased tickets for this game will remain valid and do not need to be exchanged.

Single game tickets are available at Colts.com/tickets, while supplies last.

DateOpponentTimeNetworkTickets
Thursday, August 13@ New England7:30 p.m.FOX59Find Tickets
Saturday, August 22Atlanta1 p.m.CBS4Find Tickets
Saturday, August 29Detroit1 p.m.CBS4Find Tickets

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