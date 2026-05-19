Start time for August 29 Detroit preseason game moved to 1 p.m.

The start time of the Indianapolis Colts' Aug. 29 preseason matchup vs. the Detroit Lions has been moved to 1 p.m. ET. The original start time was 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS4.
All previously purchased tickets for this game will remain valid and do not need to be exchanged.
Single game tickets are available at Colts.com/tickets, while supplies last.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|Tickets
|Thursday, August 13
|@ New England
|7:30 p.m.
|FOX59
|Find Tickets
|Saturday, August 22
|Atlanta
|1 p.m.
|CBS4
|Find Tickets
|Saturday, August 29
|Detroit
|1 p.m.
|CBS4
|Find Tickets