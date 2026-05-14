Colts announce 2026 preseason opponents

In addition to releasing their 2026 regular season schedule, the Colts on Thursday also announced the three opponents they'll face during the 2026 preseason:
- Preseason Week 1: At New England Patriots (Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.) - BUY TICKETS
- Preseason Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Saturday, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.) - BUY TICKETS
- Preseason Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions (Saturday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.) - BUY TICKETS
The Colts will play two preseason home games and eight regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium, with one preseason away game and nine regular season away games this season.
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Single game tickets are on sale now for all home games at Lucas Oil Stadium! Find tickets at Colts.com/SingleGame