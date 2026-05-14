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Colts scheduled for 2 primetime games in 2026 regular season

The Colts will play on Thursday Night Football for the first time since 2022.

May 14, 2026 at 07:30 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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In the last two seasons combined, the Colts were scheduled for two primetime games. In the 2026 regular season, they are set to match that total.

The NFL announced the season schedule Thursday, and the Colts have two road primetime matchups set: Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m.) and Week 11 against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football at Reliant Stadium (8:15 p.m.).

The Colts last played on Sunday Night Football in Nov. 2024, against the Minnesota Vikings. Overall, the team is 23-27 when they play Sunday night.

Thursday Night Football has fared better for the Colts, as they are 11-3 in that slot. The last time they played on Thursday in Oct. 2022, they defeated the Denver Broncos, 12-9.

In 2025, the Colts played in one primetime game, a Monday Night Football loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

There are two games on the schedule whose day and time are yet to be determined: Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with both games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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Single game tickets are on sale now for all home games at Lucas Oil Stadium! Find tickets at Colts.com/SingleGame

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