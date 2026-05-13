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Colts to face Washington Commanders at Tottenham Stadium in London in Week 4 of 2026 NFL regular season  

The Colts will play in Europe for the third time in four seasons when they face the Commanders in London in 2026. 

May 13, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts will play the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Stadium in London on Oct. 4, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Colts-Commanders meeting will take place in Week 4 of the 2026 season. The full Colts' 2026 regular season schedule will be released at 7:30pm on Thursday on the Colts' social media channels and Colts.com. Fans can join the Official Priority List to be the first to see the schedule.

The game will be the Colts' third international contest in four years, having played as the away team in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 against the New England Patriots and as the home team against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin in 2025.

This will mark the Colts' second game in London in franchise history. Previously, the Colts played the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London in 2016.

The NFL manages ticket distribution for this game and will announce when ticket sales will begin. Visit NFL.com/LondonGames for all information or click here for London Games ticket information. This game qualifies as an away game for the Colts.

As the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL, On Location has launched official ticket and travel packages for the NFL London Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On Location's travel packages can include premium seating and fan parties, roundtrip airfare, deluxe hotels, guided tours, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will create lasting memories. Visit OnLocationExp.com/ColtsLondon to learn more about attending the NFL London Game.

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