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Colts 2026 single game tickets to go on sale Thursday

Tickets for the team's eight home games of 2026 will release when the NFL announces the schedule for the upcoming season.

May 12, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Indianapolis Colts fans are invited to sign up for first access to 2026 single game tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium by joining the Colts Official Priority List at Colts.com/priority.

By signing up, fans will gain first access to the best available tickets once they go on sale on Thurs., May 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET (first-come, first-served).

Fans can catch the full schedule reveal on NFL Network, Colts.com and the Official Colts App, where the Colts 2026 slate of opponents, dates and kickoff times will be unveiled.

Once the schedule is announced, all fans – regardless of whether they are on the Priority List – can head to Colts.com/tickets to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the Official Marketplace of the Colts and the NFL.

The Colts 2026 home slate includes eight games and two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium. Along with three annual regular season matchups against AFC South opponents, the Colts will host the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

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