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2026 NFL Schedule Release is May 14!

The National Football League confirmed that the 2026 Schedule Release will be released May 14.

May 08, 2026 at 02:50 PM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts’ 2026 schedule will officially be announced on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET, when the NFL unveils the full regular season schedule for all 32 teams.

The schedule release will air at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, with select game announcements possible in the days leading up to the full release.

The Colts already know who they'll play in 2026, and the upcoming schedule includes several marquee matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium and on the road against some of the NFL's top contenders.

Indianapolis' home opponents in 2026 are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, along with AFC South games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

The Colts' road schedule includes trips to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns, in addition to their divisional road games against the Texans, Jaguars and Titans.

The NFL will continue using flexible scheduling in 2026, allowing certain games to move into national television windows later in the season. Monday Night Football will also return to a single-game format each week.

The Colts are scheduled to host eight regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium and play nine games on the road during the 2026 season.

Complete 2026 opponents:

HOME

Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans

AWAY

Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders

Be the first to see the 2026 Colts Schedule and get priority access to the best available tickets by joining our Official Priority List here.

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