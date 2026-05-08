2026 NFL Schedule Release is May 14!

The Colts’ 2026 schedule will officially be announced on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET, when the NFL unveils the full regular season schedule for all 32 teams.

The schedule release will air at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, with select game announcements possible in the days leading up to the full release.

The Colts already know who they'll play in 2026, and the upcoming schedule includes several marquee matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium and on the road against some of the NFL's top contenders.

Indianapolis' home opponents in 2026 are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, along with AFC South games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

The Colts' road schedule includes trips to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns, in addition to their divisional road games against the Texans, Jaguars and Titans.

The NFL will continue using flexible scheduling in 2026, allowing certain games to move into national television windows later in the season. Monday Night Football will also return to a single-game format each week.

The Colts are scheduled to host eight regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium and play nine games on the road during the 2026 season.

Complete 2026 opponents:

HOME

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

AWAY

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders