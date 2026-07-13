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Beer Blitz is Back for a 5th Year!!

A ticket to Colts vs Lions, beer sampling from 10+ breweries, complimentary sample cup, and more!

Jul 13, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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We are excited to host the 2026 Indianapolis Colts Beer Blitz, presented by Anheuser-Busch. Kick off the Lions game with our 5th Annual Beer Blitz on Saturday, August 29, from 10-12:30 PM EST at the Heirloom Event Center located just south of the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Join Colts Nation for a day full of beer and football before the Colts take on the Detroit Lions! Secure your tickets today!

Beer Blitz Attendees will receive:

  • One (1) Colts vs. Detroit Lions Ticket
  • One (1) Entry to Colts Beer Blitz
  • Beer Samples from 10+ Breweries
  • One (1) Complimentary Sample Cup

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