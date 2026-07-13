Beer Blitz is Back for a 5th Year!!

We are excited to host the 2026 Indianapolis Colts Beer Blitz, presented by Anheuser-Busch. Kick off the Lions game with our 5th Annual Beer Blitz on Saturday, August 29, from 10-12:30 PM EST at the Heirloom Event Center located just south of the South Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium.
Join Colts Nation for a day full of beer and football before the Colts take on the Detroit Lions! Secure your tickets today!
Beer Blitz Attendees will receive:
- One (1) Colts vs. Detroit Lions Ticket
- One (1) Entry to Colts Beer Blitz
- Beer Samples from 10+ Breweries
- One (1) Complimentary Sample Cup