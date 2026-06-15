Colts release Stars & Stripes gameday pack

For a limited time, fans have the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable experience! Kick off the season at home with our Stars & Stripes Gameday Pack! Each pack includes a ticket to the Colts vs. Ravens game, the opportunity to hold the Full Field Flag during the National Anthem, and a 3'x5' American Flag from Collins Flags to bring home, for only $140.
Colts release AFC South Plan, includes tickets to three home games and $25 concession credit
Fans can receive three tickets to three home games for $200, plus $25 concession credit!
Colts open auditions for 'The Herd' drumline for 2026
The drumline announced the deadline for applications, as well as the deadlines and dates for the audition rounds.
Indianapolis tabbed No. 3 Best Sports Business City by Sports Business Journal
Indy jumped eight spots since the inaugural rankings in 2023.
Colts single game tickets on sale tomorrow after NFL Schedule release
Fans still can join Colts Single Game Priority List for first access
2026 NFL Schedule Release is May 14!
The National Football League confirmed that the 2026 Schedule Release will be released May 14.
Text COLTS to 317317 to sign up for Colts text alerts!
Colts launch official SMS number for 2026 offers and exclusive access.
GAMEDAY ALERT: Road closures and delays expected for Colts fans
Capitol Ave southbound closure through 2026 will affect all remaining Indianapolis Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium.
'Indiana Nights' to take center stage for 'Monday Night Football' in Indy
The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate "Indiana Nights" and wear their "Indiana Nights" alternate uniform when they host a Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 22.
2025 Colts playoff tickets available now
While NFL Playoff matchups will not be determined until the final regular season games have been completed, the NFL requires ticket information be provided to fans in preparation for the possibility of the Colts hosting playoff games.
Colts, Irsays to highlight nonprofits, causes with 'My Cause My Cleats'
Close to 70 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen and others – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and beyond during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.