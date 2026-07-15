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Three signature uniform moments await Colts fans in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts will showcase three distinct uniform identities during the 2026 season, each representing a different part of the club's history, traditions and connection to fans. From a new take on AFC South competition to two fan-favorite alternate looks, the Colts' 2026 uniform schedule will feature three signature moments at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jul 15, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Colts Communications

The Indianapolis Colts will showcase three distinct uniform identities during the 2026 season, each representing a different part of the club's history, traditions and connection to fans. From a new take on AFC South competition to two fan-favorite alternate looks, the Colts' 2026 uniform schedule will feature three signature moments at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tickets for all home games can be found at Colts.com/SingleGame.

NFL x NIKE RIVALRIES

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Week 3 | September 27 vs Houston Texans. The Colts will debut their NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform when they host the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Launched by the NFL and Nike in 2025, the Rivalries program is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to celebrate the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. Each year, the program spotlights two NFL divisions, with AFC South clubs joining the initiative as part of its second season in 2026.

The custom-designed uniforms are inspired by each team's market, fan base and local culture while bringing a fresh visual identity to some of the league's most meaningful rivalries. Fans will get their first look at the Colts NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform later this year, with additional details and merchandise information to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to Colts.com/Rivalries for more information.

Find your seats for Colts versus Texans on Sunday, September 27 🎫

WHITE OUT

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Week 9 | November 8 vs Dallas Cowboys. The Colts' White Out uniform returns in Week 9 as Indianapolis welcomes the Dallas Cowboys to Lucas Oil Stadium.

A staple of the franchise's uniform closet for decades, the white jersey and white pant combination has been worn during many memorable moments in team history and remains one of the cleanest and most recognizable looks in the NFL.

The White Out game has evolved into one of the club's most popular annual traditions, with fans encouraged to wear white and help create a unified atmosphere throughout Lucas Oil Stadium.

Find your seats for Colts versus Cowboys on Sunday, November 8 🎫

2025 Cheer Highlights: Colts vs. Broncos

Check out the top photos of the Colts Cheerleaders donning their white uniforms and poms during the team's White Out game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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INDIANA NIGHTS

Week 16 | December 26 or 27 vs Cincinnati Bengals. Indiana Nights returns in Week 16 when the Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now entering its fourth season, Indiana Nights has become a signature part of the Colts uniform lineup and an anticipated visual moment on the annual calendar. The look combines decades of Colts tradition with a bold new design inspired by the blue and black hues of Indiana's night skies. Learn more about the uniforms at Colts.com/IndianaNights.

Find your seats for Colts versus Bengals. Date TBD 🎫

2025 Cheer Highlights: Monday Night Football, Colts vs. 49ers

Check out the Colts Cheerleaders top photos rocking Indiana Nights-inspired uniforms during Monday Night Football in Week 16 versus the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium!

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Mika T., MacLaine F., Diva H., Natsume N., Whitney L. and Alyssa R.

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Victoria V., MacLaine F., Sydney V. and Cierra B.

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Hannah O.

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Victoria V.

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MacLaine F.

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Cierra B.

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Cierra B.

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Alyssa R.

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Kinsley B.

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Haley W.

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Jessica A.

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Mika T.

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Haley W.

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Mika T.

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Cierra B.

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MacLaine F.

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Allison B.

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Victoria V.

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Mika T.

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Whitney L.

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Paighton D.

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Victoria V.

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Victoria V.

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Paighton D.

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Diva H.
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Diva H.

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Hannah O.
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Hannah O.

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Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
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Fans can learn more about all 2026 gameday themes, promotions by visiting Colts.com/GamedayThemes. Fans can also shop White Out and Indiana Nights merchandise and uniforms online through the Colts Pro Shop.

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Fans have the opportunity to hold the Full Field Flag during the National Anthem at the home opener for $140!

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Colts release AFC South Plan, includes tickets to three home games and $25 concession credit

Fans can receive three tickets to three home games for $200, plus $25 concession credit!

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Colts open auditions for 'The Herd' drumline for 2026

The drumline announced the deadline for applications, as well as the deadlines and dates for the audition rounds.

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Indianapolis tabbed No. 3 Best Sports Business City by Sports Business Journal

Indy jumped eight spots since the inaugural rankings in 2023.

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Colts single game tickets on sale tomorrow after NFL Schedule release

Fans still can join Colts Single Game Priority List for first access

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2026 NFL Schedule Release is May 14!

The National Football League confirmed that the 2026 Schedule Release will be released May 14.

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Text COLTS to 317317 to sign up for Colts text alerts!

Colts launch official SMS number for 2026 offers and exclusive access.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
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