Three signature uniform moments await Colts fans in 2026

Launched by the NFL and Nike in 2025, the Rivalries program is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to celebrate the traditions, history and competitive spirit of divisional football. Each year, the program spotlights two NFL divisions, with AFC South clubs joining the initiative as part of its second season in 2026.

The custom-designed uniforms are inspired by each team's market, fan base and local culture while bringing a fresh visual identity to some of the league's most meaningful rivalries. Fans will get their first look at the Colts NFL x Nike Rivalries uniform later this year, with additional details and merchandise information to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to Colts.com/Rivalries for more information.