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Colts open auditions for 'The Herd' drumline for 2026

The drumline announced the deadline for applications, as well as the deadlines and dates for the audition rounds.

May 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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The Herd, the Official Drumline of the Indianapolis Colts, today announced dates and deadlines for auditions to join the squad for the 2026 season.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have received (or will receive) a high school diploma or its equivalent as of June 1, 2026. Applicants also must have reliable forms of transportation to and from Indianapolis on most Sundays, August 2026 through January 2027.

Important dates include:

  • Wed., May 20 – Those interested in auditioning may apply at **Colts.com/Herd** beginning today. Candidates must complete the online application and submit a video audition. Instructions can be found at **Colts.com/Herd**.
  • Fri., June 19 – Deadline for application and video submissions.
  • Before July 1 – Finalists will be selected and invited to the live auditions. Finalists will be expected to learn the full Herd cadence for their desired position on the line.
  • Sun., July 19, 1 p.m. – Live auditions at Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Established in 2024, The Herd performs on field and in the stands for 63,000 fans at every home game, bringing high-energy beats and unmatched Colts showmanship to gamedays. With a mix of skilled percussionists, choreographed routines and a bold presence, The Herd embodies the passion of Colts Nation, ensuring every performance is loud, proud and exciting.

The Colts work with House of Wolves Entertainment to help develop and recruit for The Herd for the 2026 season.

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