Indianapolis Animal Care Services opens new welfare center nearly one year after Jim Irsay's passing

In September 2023, then-Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay donated $1 million to help in the construction of Indianapolis Animal Care Services' new animal welfare center and shelter. The project broke ground in 2024 and was officially opened in May of 2026.

Although Irsay passed in May of 2025, his daughters, Colts Owner & Executive Vice President Casey Foyt and Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson, were at the ribbon-cutting to see an example of their dad's philanthropy come to fruition.

"We really are drawn to be part of something that brings joy and healing to our community," Jackson said Wednesday. "I think everyone up here is a testament to this incredible community we feel so lucky to call home because we take care of each other, and that includes our furry friends."

Irsay's best buddy Drake, who served as the Official "Chairdog" of the Journey Home capital campaign, which provided the final portion of funding for the shelter, was also in attendance.

A part of the Friends of Indy Animals' Journey Home campaign, Irsay's donation funded two parts of the project: the Indianapolis Colts Dog Park honoring Jim & Drake Irsay, where animals can get exercise and families can play with their potential pets, as well as the Indianapolis Colts Barn and Pasture, which will house larger animals under the city's care.

"We were thrilled to have the support of the Colts on this monumental project," executive director of Friends of Indy Animals Kristin Hancock said. "It shows a dedication to community and a long-term commitment to the city of Indianapolis."

Most animal shelters are restricted in what animals they can take in. The IACS center, however, is require by law to take in all stray or rescued animals.