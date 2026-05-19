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Indianapolis Animal Care Services opens new welfare center nearly one year after Jim Irsay's passing

The event was held Wednesday, with Colts Owner & Executive Vice President Casey Foyt and Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson in attendance.

May 19, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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In September 2023, then-Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay donated $1 million to help in the construction of Indianapolis Animal Care Services' new animal welfare center and shelter. The project broke ground in 2024 and was officially opened in May of 2026.

Although Irsay passed in May of 2025, his daughters, Colts Owner & Executive Vice President Casey Foyt and Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson, were at the ribbon-cutting to see an example of their dad's philanthropy come to fruition.

"We really are drawn to be part of something that brings joy and healing to our community," Jackson said Wednesday. "I think everyone up here is a testament to this incredible community we feel so lucky to call home because we take care of each other, and that includes our furry friends."

Irsay's best buddy Drake, who served as the Official "Chairdog" of the Journey Home capital campaign, which provided the final portion of funding for the shelter, was also in attendance.

A part of the Friends of Indy Animals' Journey Home campaign, Irsay's donation funded two parts of the project: the Indianapolis Colts Dog Park honoring Jim & Drake Irsay, where animals can get exercise and families can play with their potential pets, as well as the Indianapolis Colts Barn and Pasture, which will house larger animals under the city's care.

"We were thrilled to have the support of the Colts on this monumental project," executive director of Friends of Indy Animals Kristin Hancock said. "It shows a dedication to community and a long-term commitment to the city of Indianapolis."

Most animal shelters are restricted in what animals they can take in. The IACS center, however, is require by law to take in all stray or rescued animals.

"Pets provide so much joy and unconditional love to so many," Irsay said after making the donation in 2023. "This new shelter will help increase adoptions in our community and connect many more families with the opportunity to welcome a pet into their lives."

Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson join Indianapolis Animal Care Services celebration | Photo Gallery

Casey Foyt, Owner & Executive Vice President and Kalen Jackson, Owner & Chief Brand Officer joined local officials and community partners in commemorating the opening of the new Indianapolis Animal Care Services animal welfare center and shelter.

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, Drake Irsay and Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, Drake Irsay and Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President and Drake Irsay

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Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Rudy Galván Rivera Director of Colts Production, Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, Steve Campbell Vice President of Communications & External Affairs, Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President and Drake Irsay

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Casey Foyt Owner & Executive Vice President, Drake Irsay and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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