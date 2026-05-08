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For Greenwood native Caden Curry, his first practice with the Colts is a childhood wish come true

Curry, a defensive end, was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 draft out of Ohio State.

May 08, 2026 at 03:55 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Defensive end Caden Curry has felt a lot of emotions since being selected by his hometown team. He's been a little bit of everything: excited, nervous and anxious.

There's one feeling that keeps coming up: surreal.

Curry grew up rooting for the Colts. He attended Center Grove High School in Greenwood and won two state championships in Lucas Oil Stadium as a Trojan. So, when he put on his practice jersey for the first time Friday, it was a childhood wish come true.

"It's something I always dreamed of being a little kid," he said Friday. "Coming back to the state and just being able to be one of the guys I watched growing up."

Even though getting drafted by Indianapolis made the moment even better, Curry says that he would put the same effort into any team that could have taken him.

"I'm kind of taking that mindset of, 'It's a job,'" he said. "Anywhere I went across the country, it's the same thing."

Not only is Curry getting to play for an organization he is incredibly familiar with, but he's also getting to play alongside a fellow former Buckeye.

Ohio State football has a big brother program. As freshmen come in and get settled, an upperclassman is tasked to help them navigate the journey.

In 2022, Curry's "big brother" was defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau. Now, the two will reunite as members of the Colts.

"To have this in the pro level is so crazy and so surreal," Curry said of Tuimoloau. "He's such a great guy to look up to because he does everything the right way."

With a familiar face on the team, as well as the leadership of veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, Curry is ready to give everything he has for the team he watched from the stands as a kid.

"I'm happy to be back home," he said. "It's a surreal moment to play for your hometown team."

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