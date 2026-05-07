 Skip to main content
Advertising

Now that he's retired, C Ryan Kelly wants to focus on off-the-field life

The 2016 first-round pick announced his retirement on social media in March.

May 07, 2026 at 10:07 AM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

2026_0414_Ryan_Kelly_Podcast_1967
© Indianapolis Colts

After 129 games on the field, center Ryan Kelly is ready for the next phase of his life – one where his priorities are off the field.

"Dad life, husband life and trying to get better at golf," he said of what he's been up to post-retirement. "Those have always been a goal pf mine and picking up new hobbies."

Kelly, a first-round pick by the Colts in 2016, announced his retirement on social media in March. He spent the first nine seasons of his career in Indianapolis and the last with the Minnesota Vikings.

Over the course of his career with the Colts, Kelly was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, named a second-team AP All-Pro and allowed 14 sacks.

"You look at your career of 10 years and you're like, 'Man, that was a heck of a ride,'" Kelly said in an interview with Jack Doyle. "I did well for myself."

Although the decision was not one he took lightly, Kelly has peace of mind after making it.

"I'm very happy to be done," he said. "Your career goes by so fast and you blink an eye and it's over."

Even though Kelly won't be suiting up anymore, he wants to remain involved in the league and standing up for players. He was involved with the NFL Players' Association for eight years which he says is a passion of his.

"We saw the game grow to 17 (games), we did the CBA, we did 2020 and COVID. I've seen a lot in my experience on that side," he said. "The game is going to keep growing, but it is a business."

Related Content

news

Colts announce initial jersey numbers for 2026 NFL Draft picks

Linebacker CJ Allen will wear No. 53, while safety A.J. Haulcy will wear No. 25.

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

DC Lou Anarumo is excited for what his rookie class can do

The Colts selected five defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

WR Josh Downs hopes for new opportunities in 2026

With Michael Pittman Jr. no longer on the team due to a trade, the outside receiver spot is open.

news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has become a team-building weapon for Colts

The Colts are one of two NFL teams to have a completely home-grown starting offensive line, and all but one of those starters for Tony Sparano Jr.'s group was a top-75 draft pick.

news

From Center Grove to Columbus, Caden Curry's high school coach knows he's ready

Eric Moore, head football coach at Center Grove High School, spoke to Matt Taylor about coaching the Colts' sixth-round pick at CGHS.

news

How national experts view the Colts' 2026 draft class

Despite not having a pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts impressed many national analysts

news

Why Colts exclusively picked Big Ten, SEC players in 2026 NFL Draft

General manager Chris Ballard only selected players from the Big Ten and SEC in the 2026 Draft

news

Defensive end Caden Curry grew up going to Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, he gets to don the horseshoe

The Ohio State Alum was selected by the Colts with pick No. 214 of the 2026 NFL Draft

news

From wide receiver to defensive end, George Gumbs Jr.'s path has been anything but ordinary

The Chicago native was selected at pick No. 156 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher chose football over baseball. Now, he's a Colt

The Oregon Duck was selected at pick No. 135 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising