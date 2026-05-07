Now that he's retired, C Ryan Kelly wants to focus on off-the-field life

After 129 games on the field, center Ryan Kelly is ready for the next phase of his life – one where his priorities are off the field.
"Dad life, husband life and trying to get better at golf," he said of what he's been up to post-retirement. "Those have always been a goal pf mine and picking up new hobbies."
Kelly, a first-round pick by the Colts in 2016, announced his retirement on social media in March. He spent the first nine seasons of his career in Indianapolis and the last with the Minnesota Vikings.
Over the course of his career with the Colts, Kelly was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, named a second-team AP All-Pro and allowed 14 sacks.
"You look at your career of 10 years and you're like, 'Man, that was a heck of a ride,'" Kelly said in an interview with Jack Doyle. "I did well for myself."
Although the decision was not one he took lightly, Kelly has peace of mind after making it.
"I'm very happy to be done," he said. "Your career goes by so fast and you blink an eye and it's over."
Even though Kelly won't be suiting up anymore, he wants to remain involved in the league and standing up for players. He was involved with the NFL Players' Association for eight years which he says is a passion of his.
"We saw the game grow to 17 (games), we did the CBA, we did 2020 and COVID. I've seen a lot in my experience on that side," he said. "The game is going to keep growing, but it is a business."