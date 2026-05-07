Now that he's retired, C Ryan Kelly wants to focus on off-the-field life

Over the course of his career with the Colts, Kelly was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, named a second-team AP All-Pro and allowed 14 sacks.

"You look at your career of 10 years and you're like, 'Man, that was a heck of a ride,'" Kelly said in an interview with Jack Doyle. "I did well for myself."

Although the decision was not one he took lightly, Kelly has peace of mind after making it.

"I'm very happy to be done," he said. "Your career goes by so fast and you blink an eye and it's over."

Even though Kelly won't be suiting up anymore, he wants to remain involved in the league and standing up for players. He was involved with the NFL Players' Association for eight years which he says is a passion of his.