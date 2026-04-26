Why Colts exclusively picked Big Ten, SEC players in 2026 NFL Draft

Since the introduction of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Big Ten and SEC have accounted for ten of the 12 national champions.

The competitiveness from top to bottom in both conferences forces players to be tougher. Otherwise, they won't make it in both the Big Ten and SEC. The Colts felt they needed players who had that mentality.

"It's not the NFL, but it's probably the closest thing you can get," Ballard said of the SEC. "We talked a long time about getting guys that have play history and really had high competitive stamina."

It's not just viewers of college football that know of the caliber of play in the Big Ten and SEC. It's even more tangible for the players in the thick of it.