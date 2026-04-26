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Why Colts exclusively picked Big Ten, SEC players in 2026 NFL Draft

General manager Chris Ballard only selected players from the Big Ten and SEC in the 2026 Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 09:03 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts went eight-for-eight in the 2026 NFL Draft with selections from the two best conferences in college football.

General manager Chris Ballard selected players from Georgia (LB CJ Allen), LSU (S AJ Haulcy), Kentucky (G Jalen Farmer and RB Seth McGowan), Oregon (LB Bryce Boettcher), Florida (DE George Gumbs Jr.), Ohio State (DE Caden Curry), and Oklahoma (Deion Burks).

They all have something in common: each played for the Big Ten or SEC.

"As you speak to other people who scouted everybody on this list, the consistent theme is going to be their competitiveness," Southwest Area Scout Mike Lacy said. "We know for a fact that we got tougher with this year's draft."

Inside the Colts Draft Room: Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft | Photo Gallery

Go inside the Colts' draft room for the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout
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Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout

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Pete Ward COO
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Pete Ward COO

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Mike Lacy - Area Scout
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Mike Lacy - Area Scout

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Kevin Rogers - Director of Player Personnel
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Kevin Rogers - Director of Player Personnel

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager
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Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager

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Danny Dowell - Football Systems Developer, Chris McGaha - National Scout and Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout
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Danny Dowell - Football Systems Developer, Chris McGaha - National Scout and Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line
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Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line
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Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Chris Ballard General Manager
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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Chris Ballard General Manager

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Tyler Hughes - Area Scout, Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line and Anthony Coughlan - Southeast Area Scout
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Tyler Hughes - Area Scout, Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line and Anthony Coughlan - Southeast Area Scout

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Chris Ballard General Manager
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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Chris Ballard General Manager

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Mike Lacy - Area Scout, Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting, Kasia Omilian - West Area Scout and Chris McGaha - National Scout
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Mike Lacy - Area Scout, Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting, Kasia Omilian - West Area Scout and Chris McGaha - National Scout

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting and Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting and Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Shane Steichen Head Coach

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James Bettcher Linebackers Coach
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James Bettcher Linebackers Coach

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and James Bettcher Linebackers Coach
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and James Bettcher Linebackers Coach

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Shane Steichen Head Coach and James Bettcher Linebackers Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach and James Bettcher Linebackers Coach

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Mike Lacy - Area Scout
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Mike Lacy - Area Scout

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Sean Welch - Director of Football Information Systems and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Sean Welch - Director of Football Information Systems and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

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Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager
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Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager

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Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant
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Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant

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Pete Ward COO, Cal Handelman - Administration Director, Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Greg Starek - Director of Football Analytics
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Pete Ward COO, Cal Handelman - Administration Director, Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Greg Starek - Director of Football Analytics

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Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant
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Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant

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Tanner Chastain - NFS Scout and Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant
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Tanner Chastain - NFS Scout and Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant

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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

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Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Mike Bluem - Director of Football Administration
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Shane Steichen Head Coach and Mike Bluem - Director of Football Administration

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting
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Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting

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Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer
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Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer

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Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel
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Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout
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Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout

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Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting
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Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting

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DeAndre Smith Running Backs and Diego Ortiz - Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellow
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DeAndre Smith Running Backs and Diego Ortiz - Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellow

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Chris McGaha - National Scout, Brian Mason Special Teams Coordinator, Mike Lacy - Area Scout and Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer
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Chris McGaha - National Scout, Brian Mason Special Teams Coordinator, Mike Lacy - Area Scout and Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer

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Kasia Omilian - West Area Scout
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Kasia Omilian - West Area Scout

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DeAndre Smith Running Backs and DeAndre Smith Running Backs
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DeAndre Smith Running Backs and DeAndre Smith Running Backs

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DeAndre Smith Running Backs
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DeAndre Smith Running Backs

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Diego Ortiz - Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellow and Cal Handelman - Administration Director
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Diego Ortiz - Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellow and Cal Handelman - Administration Director

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO and Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Tanner Chastain - NFS Scout and Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting
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Tanner Chastain - NFS Scout and Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting

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Tyler Hughes - Area Scout
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Tyler Hughes - Area Scout

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant
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Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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Since the introduction of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Big Ten and SEC have accounted for ten of the 12 national champions.

The competitiveness from top to bottom in both conferences forces players to be tougher. Otherwise, they won't make it in both the Big Ten and SEC. The Colts felt they needed players who had that mentality.

"It's not the NFL, but it's probably the closest thing you can get," Ballard said of the SEC. "We talked a long time about getting guys that have play history and really had high competitive stamina."

It's not just viewers of college football that know of the caliber of play in the Big Ten and SEC. It's even more tangible for the players in the thick of it.

"The speed and the physicality of the SEC," Gumbs said of what sets the SEC above the rest. "It's a lot of big guys moving real fast."

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