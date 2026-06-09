Colts Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon named to Time100 Most Influential People in Sports for 2026

Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon on Tuesday was named among Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in sports for 2026.
As the Colts transitioned their ownership from the late Jim Irsay to his three daughters last year, Irsay-Gordon assumed the role of Owner & CEO alongside Owner & Executive Vice President Casey Foyt and Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson.
Irsay-Gordon was heavily involved within the Colts for over two decades prior to becoming the club's principal owner.
From Time Magazine's writeup: "Though she's not the only woman to own an NFL team, Carlie Irsay-Gordon has rapidly become the most prominent."
Irsay-Gordon is one of two NFL owners on Time's top 100 list alongside the Miami Dolphins' Stephen Ross.
Former Colts punter and current media personality Pat McAfee also was named to Time's list.