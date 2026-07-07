Important Colts, NFL dates for 2026, 2027: Training Camp, Week 1, NFL Combine, Free Agency, NFL Draft

Three weeks from today (if you're reading this on July 7, 2026), the Colts will report to training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. In a little over two months, the Colts will open the 2026 season against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While we knew these dates already, the NFL on Tuesday also announced dates for key dates in 2027, highlighted by an almost non-existent gap between the end of the 2027 NFL Combine and the beginning of free agency.

Here are the key dates you need to know for the next year or so:

July 28, 2026: Colts players report to training camp at Grand Park

July 29, 2026: The Colts' first of 13 practices open to the public at Grand Park. Learn more about open practices.

Aug. 8, 2026: The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, in which Adam Vinatieri will be enshrined in Canton.

Aug. 20, 2026: The Colts' final training camp practice at Grand Park, with training camp moving to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in 2027. This will be the second of two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons. Secure your tickets now!

Aug. 30, 2026: By 6 p.m. ET, active rosters must be cut down to 53 players. This is a Sunday; in the last few years, roster cut-down day has been on the Tuesday following teams' final preseason game.

Sept, 13, 2026: The Colts' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets are on sale now!

Nov. 10, 2026: The NFL Trade deadline.

Jan. 9-10, 2027: The Colts' regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game date and time will be determined following the conclusion of Week 17. Tickets are on sale now!

Jan. 16-Feb. 14, 2027: The NFL Playoffs, culminating with Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium on Valentine's Day.

Feb. 17-March 3, 2027: The window for teams to place the franchise tag or transition tag on an impending free agent. The window closes at 4 p.m. ET on March 3.

March 1-8, 2027: The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

March 9-11, 2027: From noon ET on March 9 through 3:59 p.m. on March 11, impending unrestricted free agents can negotiate and agree to, but not formally sign, contracts with other clubs. In previous years, the franchise tag window closed shortly after the NFL Combine ended, and free agency would open a little over a week after the NFL Combine.

March 11, 2027: At 4 p.m., the new league year begins, which means outside free agent contracts and trades can become official.

March 21-24, 2027: The NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Ariz.