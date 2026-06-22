 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Quenton Nelson ranks No. 99 in NFL's Top-100 list

The league announced the first two players on the list Monday morning.

Jun 22, 2026 at 12:50 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

Quenton Nelson Top 100 16x9

Quenton Nelson was named to the NFL's Top 100 list, the league announced Monday. Nelson sits at No. 99 on the list, which was voted on by players across the NFl.

The guard, who has donned the horseshoe for eight seasons, has made the list three other years: 2020 (No. 29), 2021 (No. 33) and 2022 (No. 28).

Pro Football Focus ranked Nelson at No. 4 among guards in 2025 with an 84.5 overall PFF grade. He posted a 2.98% pressure rate, allowing just 19 pressures on 637 pass-blocking snaps. He gave up one sack all season, which came in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Pro Bowl season: Quenton Nelson

View the best photos of Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the 2025 NFL season, highlighting his dominance in the trenches and impact along the offensive line.

RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and G Quenton Nelson #56
1 / 64

RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
2 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
3 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28
4 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
5 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
6 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and T Luke Tenuta #67
7 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and T Luke Tenuta #67

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
8 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84, WR Josh Downs #1 and G Quenton Nelson #56
9 / 64

TE Tyler Warren #84, WR Josh Downs #1 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and T Jalen Travis #75
10 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and T Jalen Travis #75

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28
11 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
RB DJ Giddens #21, TE Mo Alie-Cox #81, G Quenton Nelson #56, LB Zaire Franklin #44 and DE Kwity Paye #51
12 / 64

RB DJ Giddens #21, TE Mo Alie-Cox #81, G Quenton Nelson #56, LB Zaire Franklin #44 and DE Kwity Paye #51

© Indianapolis Colts
T Bernhard Raimann #79, G Quenton Nelson #56 and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line
13 / 64

T Bernhard Raimann #79, G Quenton Nelson #56 and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
14 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
15 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and TE Tyler Warren #84
16 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Michael Pittman Jr. #11, WR Alec Pierce #14, RB Jonathan Taylor #28, WR Josh Downs #1 and G Quenton Nelson #56
17 / 64

WR Michael Pittman Jr. #11, WR Alec Pierce #14, RB Jonathan Taylor #28, WR Josh Downs #1 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56, WR Josh Downs #1, RB Jonathan Taylor #28, WR Michael Pittman Jr. #11 and WR Alec Pierce #14
18 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56, WR Josh Downs #1, RB Jonathan Taylor #28, WR Michael Pittman Jr. #11 and WR Alec Pierce #14

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and TE Drew Ogletree #85
19 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and TE Drew Ogletree #85

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and TE Tyler Warren #84
20 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28, T Braden Smith #72, QB Daniel Jones #17, G Matt Goncalves #71, WR Laquon Treadwell #13, C Tanor Bortolini #60, WR Alec Pierce #14, TE Tyler Warren #84, T Bernhard Raimann #79, G Quenton Nelson #56 and WR Josh Downs #2
21 / 64

RB Jonathan Taylor #28, T Braden Smith #72, QB Daniel Jones #17, G Matt Goncalves #71, WR Laquon Treadwell #13, C Tanor Bortolini #60, WR Alec Pierce #14, TE Tyler Warren #84, T Bernhard Raimann #79, G Quenton Nelson #56 and WR Josh Downs #2

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Durell Nchami #74 and G Quenton Nelson #56
22 / 64

DE Durell Nchami #74 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
23 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon #96
24 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon #96

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
25 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
C Danny Pinter #63, T Luke Tenuta #67, G Quenton Nelson #56, G Dalton Tucker #68 and T Jalen Travis #75
26 / 64

C Danny Pinter #63, T Luke Tenuta #67, G Quenton Nelson #56, G Dalton Tucker #68 and T Jalen Travis #75

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
27 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
28 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
29 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and C Jimmy Morrissey #65
30 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and C Jimmy Morrissey #65

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
31 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
32 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28, QB Daniel Jones #17 and G Quenton Nelson #56
33 / 64

RB Jonathan Taylor #28, QB Daniel Jones #17 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28
34 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
35 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
David Thornton Vice President of Team Engagement and G Quenton Nelson #56
36 / 64

David Thornton Vice President of Team Engagement and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Matt Goncalves #71, C Tanor Bortolini #60 and G Quenton Nelson #56
37 / 64

G Matt Goncalves #71, C Tanor Bortolini #60 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
38 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
39 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
40 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
41 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
42 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
43 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and CB Kenny Moore II #23
44 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and CB Kenny Moore II #23

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
45 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
46 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Phillip Rivers #17 and G Quenton Nelson #56
47 / 64

QB Phillip Rivers #17 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
48 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
49 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
50 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
51 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
52 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
53 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and T Jalen Travis #75
54 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56 and T Jalen Travis #75

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Phillip Rivers #17 and G Quenton Nelson #56
55 / 64

QB Phillip Rivers #17 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
56 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15 and G Quenton Nelson #56
57 / 64

QB Riley Leonard #15 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
T Luke Tenuta #67, G Quenton Nelson #56, G Tanor Bortolini #60 and C Danny Pinter #63
58 / 64

T Luke Tenuta #67, G Quenton Nelson #56, G Tanor Bortolini #60 and C Danny Pinter #63

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
59 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
60 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
61 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
62 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
63 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
64 / 64

G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2026 Colts Training Camp schedule to be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Indianapolis Colts will release the full schedule for 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m.

news

Colts release Family 4-Pack for first preseason game against the Falcons

4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and post-game access give you the best way to end the summer!

news

Colts launch 2026 Home Opener Sweepstakes

One lucky fan will win the ultimate VIP gameday experience for Colts vs Ravens on Sept. 13, 2026.

news

What TE Tyler Warren, DE Laiatu Latu learned from 2025

In Tuesday's episode of The Colts Show, the two shared some of the lessons they learned from last season that they can use in 2026.

news

Blue named NFL Mascot of the Year, earns back-to-back honors

Created in 2006, this is Blue's fifth time winning the award and second year in a row taking it home.

news

Colts release Stars & Stripes gameday pack

Fans have the opportunity to hold the Full Field Flag during the National Anthem at the home opener for $140!

news

CJ Allen, AJ Haulcy have already impressed DC Lou Anarumo

As the team wraps up offseason workouts, rookies have already caught the eyes of coaches and players.

news

Quenton Nelson is now the veteran that young players look up to

Nelson was drafted in the first round by the Colts in 2018. The three-time AP First Team All-Pro guard is now a locker room leader, especially on the offensive line.

news

Colts WR Alec Pierce explains ankle surgery, recovery timeline, status for 2026 training camp

Pierce underwent a procedure this spring after a PRP injection didn't alleviate an ankle issue he'd been dealing with throughout 2025.

news

Daniel Jones' Achilles' recovery remains on track, which has major implications for Colts' 2026 season

Jones spent the last two weeks of the Colts' offseason program participating in seven-on-seven portions of practice, and should be ready for not only Week 1, but for the start of training camp.

news

Colts place S Reuben Lowery III on reserve/retired list

The Colts made the roster move Tuesday.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising