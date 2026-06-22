Quenton Nelson ranks No. 99 in NFL's Top-100 list

Quenton Nelson was named to the NFL's Top 100 list, the league announced Monday. Nelson sits at No. 99 on the list, which was voted on by players across the NFl.
The guard, who has donned the horseshoe for eight seasons, has made the list three other years: 2020 (No. 29), 2021 (No. 33) and 2022 (No. 28).
Pro Football Focus ranked Nelson at No. 4 among guards in 2025 with an 84.5 overall PFF grade. He posted a 2.98% pressure rate, allowing just 19 pressures on 637 pass-blocking snaps. He gave up one sack all season, which came in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
View the best photos of Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the 2025 NFL season, highlighting his dominance in the trenches and impact along the offensive line.