Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

The Colts signed Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor to a contract extension Thursday, keeping one of the top running backs in franchise history – and in the NFL – in the backfield for the long term.

"I'd definitely love to be a Colt for life," Taylor said in June.

Taylor is coming off a monster 2025 season where he led the league in rushing attempts (323), total touchdowns (20) and rushing touchdowns (18). He finished the season third in rushing yards (1,585) and explosive runs (36). He also became the fourth player in NFL history with at least three touchdowns in five games in a season and the fourth player in NFL history with at least 18 rushing touchdowns in multiple career seasons.