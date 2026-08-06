Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

The Colts signed Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor to a contract extension Thursday, keeping one of the top running backs in franchise history – and in the NFL – in the backfield for the long term.
"I'd definitely love to be a Colt for life," Taylor said in June.
Taylor is coming off a monster 2025 season where he led the league in rushing attempts (323), total touchdowns (20) and rushing touchdowns (18). He finished the season third in rushing yards (1,585) and explosive runs (36). He also became the fourth player in NFL history with at least three touchdowns in five games in a season and the fourth player in NFL history with at least 18 rushing touchdowns in multiple career seasons.
Taylor set a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in Colts history (69) in Week 10 of the 2025 season, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James and also set a franchise record for longest rushing touchdown (83). He tied his own record for the franchise single-season rushing touchdowns. Taylor is also the fifth player in NFL history to have three or more career games with 200-plus rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Thursday's deal marks the second extension Taylor has inked with the Colts. His first one came in October 2023.
"I love Jonathan, and I'm really proud of the leader he's become on our team," Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in July. "He's one of our pillars. His picture is on the stadium for a reason."
Since being selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor has become a historic back for the Colts, rushing for 7,598 yards (4.9 yards per attempt), recording 1,469 receiving yards and scoring 76 total touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler (2021, 2024-25) and was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2021 after recording a single-season career-high 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. He was the first Colts running back since James in 1999 to receive the honor.
Taylor enters the 2026 season with the Colts' rushing record in sight, just 1,628 yards behind James' franchise-leading 9,226 yards set in 2005.
From highlight-reel runs to memorable celebrations, revisit some of the moments highlighting Jonathan Taylor's career.