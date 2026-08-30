Colts acquire C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in trade with Buffalo Bills

The Colts on Sunday acquired center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.
The 24-year-old Van Pran-Granger was selected by the Bills in the fifth round (No. 141 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over two seasons in Buffalo, the 6-foot-4, 315 pound Van Pran-Granger appeared in 31 games with two starts.
Van Pran-Granger played his college ball at Georgia, where he started 44 games and was a two-time team captain. Van Pran-Granger earned First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-American honors as a senior in 2023.